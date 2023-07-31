By Barbara Curson
Moneyweb: Business journalist
3 minute read
31 Jul 2023
5:45 am
Business

Sars wants taxpayer to grin and pay up for ghost account

Incorrect data on auto-assessment leads to tax nightmare.

Sars tax Post office taxpayer auto assessment
Image: iStock
A taxpayer is embroiled in a Kafkaesque bureaucratic nightmare with no way out of an auto-assessment by the South African Revenue Service (Sars), which has determined she owes some R8 000 tax on interest allegedly received from a deposit account she never held. The taxpayer was auto-assessed by Sars and her income tax return was prepopulated with incorrect data from the Post Office indicating that she received interest of R23 720 from a ghost account with the Post Office. Her name is being withheld due to taxpayer confidentiality requirements. Auto-assessments are prepopulated with data received from external service providers such...

