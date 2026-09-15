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Shoprite execs get R115m in shares

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By Hilton Tarrant

Moneyweb: Journalist

5 minute read

15 September 2026

11:30 am

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Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht execs shares

Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht’s 2025 salary of R20m was supplemented by the vesting of shares under the executive share plan totalling R30m. Image: Supplied

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A total of 13 executives at Shoprite Holdings have been granted share awards in terms of its various share incentive plans totalling R115 million in value.

Almost half of this value in shares went to CEO Pieter Engelbrecht (R35.5 million) and CFO Anton De Bruyn (R26.3 million), across the group’s executive share plan, short-term deferred incentives and retention share awards.

De Bruyn elected to take a portion of his short-term deferred awards through his wife, Zyla, which equated to a value of R882 147. In addition to these awards, De Bruyn transferred nearly 37 000 shares at R313.49 a share to the Lazz Family Trust, of which he is a beneficiary.

On Friday, the shares were valued at R11.5 million.

Executive share planShort-term
deferred incentive		Retention share awardsTotal
Pieter EngelbrechtCEOR18 453 083R17 003 863R35 456 946
Anton De BruynCFOR7 680 776R7 961 769*R14 758 480**
Leigh AdamsChief people officerR1 645 881R1 582 509R3 228 390
Joseph BrönnDeputy CEOR7 251 752R6 682 299R13 934 052
Andrew HavingaChief supply chain officerR3 901 677R3 595 232R7 496 909
Willem HunlunChief operating officerR5 786 169R5 331 856R11 118 025
Maude ModiseGM: Enterprise and Supplier DevelopmentR844 064R844 064
Natasha MoolmanHead of Investor RelationsR1 742 575R1 742 575
Jacques PienaarGM: PropertyR1 096 956R1 341 518R365 950R2 804 424
Sanjeev RaghubirChief sustainability officerR1 338 542R1 287 072R2 625 614
Neil SchreuderChief strategy and innovation officerR4 612 750R4 250 371R8 863 121
Chris ShorttChief technology officerR3 358 108R3 228 985R6 587 093
Pieter Du PreezCompany SecretaryR2 734 804R2 519 994R5 254 798
R57 860 500R56 488 040R365 950R114 714 489

* A portion of these shares were granted to associates of De Bruyn.

** Alongside this grant, R11.5 million was transferred to an associate.

The next biggest awards were for Joseph Brönn, the group’s deputy CEO, with shares valued at R13.9 million and Willem Hunlun, the group’s COO, at R11.1 million.

Only one of those awarded with shares, Maude Modise, was granted shares valued at less than R1 million.

The group has not disclosed any further remuneration details for its two executive directors. This will be available in the annual report.

As CEO, Engelbrecht received R20.019 million in remuneration for the 2025 financial year – a 6% increase on the year prior.

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Overall, he received a total guaranteed salary of R20.971 million with him achieving a 96.9% on-target rate of its short-term incentive. This was supplemented by a vesting of its executive share plan totalling R30.5 million.

In total, Engelbrecht was paid R87 million. De Bruyn was paid a total of R35.3 million in 2025.

This article was republished from Moneyweb. Read the original here.

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