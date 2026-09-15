Shoprite execs get R115m in shares

CEO and CFO bag about half that value...

A total of 13 executives at Shoprite Holdings have been granted share awards in terms of its various share incentive plans totalling R115 million in value.

Almost half of this value in shares went to CEO Pieter Engelbrecht (R35.5 million) and CFO Anton De Bruyn (R26.3 million), across the group’s executive share plan, short-term deferred incentives and retention share awards.

De Bruyn elected to take a portion of his short-term deferred awards through his wife, Zyla, which equated to a value of R882 147. In addition to these awards, De Bruyn transferred nearly 37 000 shares at R313.49 a share to the Lazz Family Trust, of which he is a beneficiary.

On Friday, the shares were valued at R11.5 million.

Executive share plan Short-term

deferred incentive Retention share awards Total Pieter Engelbrecht CEO R18 453 083 R17 003 863 R35 456 946 Anton De Bruyn CFO R7 680 776 R7 961 769* R14 758 480** Leigh Adams Chief people officer R1 645 881 R1 582 509 R3 228 390 Joseph Brönn Deputy CEO R7 251 752 R6 682 299 R13 934 052 Andrew Havinga Chief supply chain officer R3 901 677 R3 595 232 R7 496 909 Willem Hunlun Chief operating officer R5 786 169 R5 331 856 R11 118 025 Maude Modise GM: Enterprise and Supplier Development R844 064 R844 064 Natasha Moolman Head of Investor Relations R1 742 575 R1 742 575 Jacques Pienaar GM: Property R1 096 956 R1 341 518 R365 950 R2 804 424 Sanjeev Raghubir Chief sustainability officer R1 338 542 R1 287 072 R2 625 614 Neil Schreuder Chief strategy and innovation officer R4 612 750 R4 250 371 R8 863 121 Chris Shortt Chief technology officer R3 358 108 R3 228 985 R6 587 093 Pieter Du Preez Company Secretary R2 734 804 R2 519 994 R5 254 798 R57 860 500 R56 488 040 R365 950 R114 714 489

* A portion of these shares were granted to associates of De Bruyn.

** Alongside this grant, R11.5 million was transferred to an associate.

The next biggest awards were for Joseph Brönn, the group’s deputy CEO, with shares valued at R13.9 million and Willem Hunlun, the group’s COO, at R11.1 million.

Only one of those awarded with shares, Maude Modise, was granted shares valued at less than R1 million.

The group has not disclosed any further remuneration details for its two executive directors. This will be available in the annual report.

As CEO, Engelbrecht received R20.019 million in remuneration for the 2025 financial year – a 6% increase on the year prior. RELATED ARTICLES TFG commences Section 189 process Victory for retailers as Spar chair quits

Overall, he received a total guaranteed salary of R20.971 million with him achieving a 96.9% on-target rate of its short-term incentive. This was supplemented by a vesting of its executive share plan totalling R30.5 million.

In total, Engelbrecht was paid R87 million. De Bruyn was paid a total of R35.3 million in 2025.

This article was republished from Moneyweb. Read the original here.