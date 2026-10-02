Motorists warned to brace for record petrol pain at the pumps: Here’s how much you might pay

South African households are being squeezed by a double blow of higher interest rates and soaring fuel prices, leaving less money for everything else.

South African motorists are staring down another brutal blow at the pumps, with petrol prices set to rocket by more than R3 a litre next week, pushing 95 octane past the R30 mark for the first time in the country’s history.

The record prices are expected to put households under severe pressure and perhaps prompt motorists with petrol-guzzling cars to reconsider more fuel-efficient vehicles or electric vehicles.

CEF data

According to the Central Energy Fund’s (CEF) final monthly update, 95 octane petrol is projected to climb by R3.21, taking the price from R26.92 to R30.13.

The under-recovery for Petrol 93 is smaller, at R3.00 per litre.

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) is expected to confirm the adjustment soon, with new prices kicking in on Wednesday, 7 October.

Petrol prices

While 93 octane petrol will remain just below the R30 threshold, even after a R3.01 hike, diesel prices are also on track to smash records as under‑recoveries deepen.

For diesel prices, the under-recoveries are just as steep, currently ranging from R2.76 to R3.15 per litre.

Analysts warn that petrol is now following diesel’s trajectory, which surged after the outbreak of the Middle East conflict earlier this year.

Forecast

If these projections hold, motorists could pay the following in October 2026:

Petrol 93: increase of R3.01 per litre

Petrol 95: increase of R3.21 per litre

Diesel 0.05% (wholesale): increase of R2.76 per litre

Diesel 0.005% (wholesale): increase of R3.15 per litre

Illuminating paraffin: increase of R3.47 per litre

Spike

The spike is being driven by a 3% jump in Brent crude oil, which climbed from $94 to $100 a barrel in September, and a weaker rand, which slid from R16.18 to R16.53 against the US dollar.

Motorists already battered by rising living costs now face a fresh squeeze, with fuel hikes expected to ripple through transport, food, and consumer goods.

Households

According to Moneyweb, South African households are being squeezed by a double blow of higher interest rates and soaring fuel prices, leaving less money for everything else.

While the increases may seem small in isolation, they are adding hundreds, and in many cases thousands, of rands a month to household expenses.

The result is a growing squeeze on consumer spending. Every extra rand spent on fuel and debt repayments is money no longer flowing to shops, restaurants, and other businesses. As households cut back on discretionary spending, demand weakens across the economy.

That poses a broader threat to economic growth.

Consumer spending has been a key support for South Africa’s economy, but rising borrowing and transport costs are eroding that resilience, raising the risk of slower growth and increased financial strain for households and businesses alike.