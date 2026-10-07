Tired of spam calls? Here’s how to block them with the new National Opt-Out Registry

The National Opt-Out Registry allows South Africans to block unwanted direct marketing calls and texts

“The phone rings during a meeting, at the dinner table, while you are waiting for a call from a hospital or your child’s school. You answer, and it is a sales pitch for insurance, a cellphone contract, a loan or a funeral policy. You say no. The next day a different number calls with the same.”

Those were the words of Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau at the official launch of the National Opt-Out Registry on Wednesday, 7 October 2026, reflecting the daily reality for many South Africans.

The National Opt-Out Registry has been established to give South Africans a way to avoid unwanted direct marketing calls, SMSes and other electronic communications.

Spam calls

Section 11 of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) provides consumers with the right to block unwanted direct marketing communications. This gives the consumer watchdog, the National Consumer Commission (NCC), the power to administer the National Opt-Out Registry.

During his address in Pretoria, Tau said the number of unknown calls South Africans receive daily has declined, suggesting more people are blocking these numbers.

“The share of spam calls that consumers answered fell from 10.2% in the first half of 2025 to 7.8% this year, and consumers block 58.6%. South Africans are becoming more alert.

“But alertness alone cannot substitute for a platform for a proper regulatory backstop. Scam and marketing networks are becoming more sophisticated using spoofing and artificial intelligence to reach consumers. This is precisely the environment the national opt-out registry is designed to address.”

Blocking unknown calls

The minister said the Opt-Out Registry will give South Africans the power to block a specific direct marketer across the industry.

“You register on the National Consumer Opt-out Registry through the National Consumer Commission’s website, which is www.theNCC.org.za. You can block a specific direct marketer for the entire industry.”

He added that even if a person previously opted to receive marketing, they can now change their mind and block unwanted communications. Businesses that continue to contact you after you’ve blocked them must be reported to the National Consumer Commission.

“Once you have registered a block, direct marketers must remove you from their lists. Your registration applies regardless of consent you may have given in the past, including consent buried in the fine print of the contract you signed years ago.

“And if a marketer keeps contacting you, report them to the National Consumer Commission. Every complaint helps us to enforce them.”

How to block unwanted communication

Consumers need to have a valid email address and their ID number.

Use your name or names as they appear on your ID book.

Upon registration, consumers receive an email notification confirming their registration.

An agent from the NCC will verify the information provided during registration before approving a profile.

Once activated, the consumer receives another email notification with a username and password.

Consumers can log in and register their pre-emptive block (what is known as Opting-Out).

Consumers can modify their information as and when there is a need.

Consumers can amend their pre-emptive block options at any time.

Every amendment will be effective 30 days from the date on which it was registered.

Non-South African residents in the republic can register.

A grace period of 30 days at most will be allowed before their details are updated.

Consumers who do not have email addresses can call the NCC’s contact centre and have their profiles created.

Visit the NCC’s website for an easy-to-follow process.

Not a ban on direct marketing

Tau reaffirmed that this should not be seen as a ban on direct marketing, but just protection against unwanted direct marketing.

“Direct marketing is a legitimate business activity. It supports jobs, including our global business services and call centre sector, which employs many young South Africans.

“We support this sector to grow, but it must grow based on consent and respect.”

What businesses need to do

Here is what the National Opt-Out Registry requires businesses to do:

Every direct marketer must register on the registry and renew their registration every year. An unregistered marketer may not contact any consumer for direct marketing.

Every registered marketer must cleanse its lists against the registry every month before running any campaign.

Every communication must be traceable with the marketer’s name, address, and contact number: no hidden numbers, no untraceable sources.

Companies that do not comply can be referred to the National Consumer Tribunal, which may impose administrative fines of up to R1 million or 10% of annual turnover.

Compliance expected

Tau said that, because of the high number of engagements they experienced earlier in the year, he expects compliance from businesses.

“The National Consumer Commission consulted widely, and the commissioner shared this in detail, including with the banks, mobile network operators, retailers, the property sector and the Direct Marketing Association.

“More than 400 direct marketers joined a single webinar in July. Based on that engagement, we are facing a system issue, and we are giving businesses time to adjust.

“Registration for direct marketers opened on 15 September and remains open until December this year. From December to April 2027, marketers will cleanse their lists over five months, and the commission will carry the cost of that cleansing.

“From 15 April 2027, the commission will enforce the law in full. So there is time to comply.”