Consumers who own affected vehicles are encouraged to contact their nearest authorised dealership as soon as possible.

Safety defects linked to potential crashes, injuries and vehicle damage have triggered recalls affecting nearly 400 Range Rover Sport and Volkswagen Transporter vehicles across South Africa.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has announced two vehicle safety recalls involving 82 Range Rover Sport SV vehicles and 307 Volkswagen Transporter vehicles after manufacturers identified defects that could affect vehicle safety.

Range Rover Sport recall

NCC spokesperson Phetho Ntaba said Jaguar Land Rover Limited is recalling 82 Range Rover Sport SV vehicles from the 2024 to 2026 model years manufactured between 3 October 2023 and 24 June 2026 and sold through dealers nationwide.

“The manufacturer said renewed analysis of supplier imaging history identified the potential presence of cracks in the rear subframe of some vehicles.”

According to the NCC, a crack in the rear subframe could compromise the vehicle’s structural integrity, increase the risk of occupant injury and, over time, worsen to the point where it increases the risk of a crash.

“Vehicles found to have a crack will have the rear subframe replaced, while those that could not be assessed through photographic inspection will undergo further inspection and repairs where necessary,” Ntaba said.

Volkswagen Transporter recall

Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) is recalling 307 Volkswagen Transporter vehicles fitted with Bridgestone Duravis R660 ECO tyres. Six of the affected vehicles were exported to Namibia.

Ntaba said the recalled vehicles were sold through approved Volkswagen dealers between 6 February 2025 and 11 December 2025.

“Volkswagen said parts of the tyre tread may detach and, in rare cases, separate completely, potentially causing a gradual or sudden loss of air pressure.”

The defect could adversely affect vehicle handling, posing a risk of vehicle damage and personal injury.

What should owners do?

The NCC has advised owners of affected vehicles to contact their nearest approved Jaguar Land Rover or Volkswagen dealer to arrange inspections and any necessary repairs.

All recall-related inspections and repairs will be carried out free of charge.

At a glance

82 Range Rover Sport SV vehicles recalled

307 Volkswagen Transporter vehicles recalled

Range Rover recall linked to potential rear subframe cracks

Volkswagen recall linked to tyre tread separation

All inspections and repairs are free of charge

Consumers who own affected vehicles are encouraged to contact their nearest authorised dealership as soon as possible to arrange the necessary corrective action.