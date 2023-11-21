Standard Bank announces more Black Friday deals than ever before

Standard Bank clients can get amazing discounts from some of South Africa’s most loved brands.

Black Friday 2023 will soon be upon us with Standard Bank Black Friday deals in town. In the lead-up to Black Friday on 24 November, we’re sharing the best early discounts for their clients to take advantage of. Specifically, deals on electronics, food and wine, beauty products and more.

Typically, the Black Friday sale, which has emerged as a major shopping event on the local calendar, begins on the Friday and wraps up the following Monday. However, you’ll be happy to know that the bank has various early offers and exclusive deals up for grabs, including SKOON and UCOOK, exclusively available to Standard Bank clients.

ALSO READ: Black Friday: Here’s what retailers are doing to get a slice of the billions

Whether you’re looking to stock up on essentials or get your Christmas shopping sorted early, and you want to avoid the frenzy of Black Friday weekend both online and in-store, but still save a lot of money in the process, shopping ahead of the main event is a smart move.

The bank has partnered with some of South Africa’s most loved brands and retailers to offer deep discounts to clients.

“It’s no secret that South Africans have endured financial pressure this year due to tough economic conditions like persistent inflation and high interest rates,” says Tumelo Ramugondo, Head of Credit Card at Standard Bank. “This means that consumers are hunting for deeper value and bigger bargains. We understand that clients are cautious about parting with their hard-earned money. This we believe is the right and responsible approach to take in the current environment.”

This year, South Africans will be spending their money wisely and taking advantage of deals that can accrue real savings. Many consumers will also opt to do so as easily and conveniently as possible, which might mean avoiding the shopping mall and nabbing great deals online.

ALSO READ: Black Friday: Consumers focus on staples, instead of luxury goods

With online convenience and value in mind, Standard Bank is upsizing their Black Friday offerings, giving clients more than they bargained for. Here are some exclusive offers available only to cardholders:

UCOOK: Get 60% off your first UCOOK order when you purchase at www.ucook.co.za using the code STANDARDBANK60. Validity: 13 November to 22 November

Get 60% off your first UCOOK order when you purchase at www.ucook.co.za using the code STANDARDBANK60. Wine-of-the-Month Club: Receive 50% off the Black Friday Mixed Wine Collection when purchased at www.wineofthemonth.co.za/standardbank. Validity: 24 November to 30 November (subject to availability)

Receive 50% off the Black Friday Mixed Wine Collection when purchased at www.wineofthemonth.co.za/standardbank. Samsung: Get access to special Black Friday offers on Samsung.com. Spend R5000 or more with your Standard Bank Credit Card and pay 0% interest when selecting the 6-, 12-, or 24-month budget facility at checkout. Validity: 16 November to 30 November

Get access to special Black Friday offers on Samsung.com. Spend R5000 or more with your Standard Bank Credit Card and pay 0% interest when selecting the 6-, 12-, or 24-month budget facility at checkout. UCount Spend and Win: Use your Standard Bank Credit Card at our Rewards Retailers, including Caltex and Astron Energy service stations, for a chance to WIN* your Black Friday spend back (up to R10,000) in UCount Rewards Points. Validity: 24th November – 27th November

Use your Standard Bank Credit Card at our Rewards Retailers, including Caltex and Astron Energy service stations, for a chance to WIN* your Black Friday spend back (up to R10,000) in UCount Rewards Points.

In addition to the Standard Bank-specific deals, customers can take advantage of the following deals at popular retailers thanks to our partnership with Mastercard:

Luggage Warehouse: Get over 50% discounts on various luggage sets. Look out for the Mastercard Black Friday badge to identify deals and use the voucher code MASTERCARDBF at checkout. Validity: 24 – 30 November

Get over 50% discounts on various luggage sets. Look out for the Mastercard Black Friday badge to identify deals and use the voucher code MASTERCARDBF at checkout. Global Eyes: Get a free glasses cleaning kit and tote bag valued at R500 when purchasing any product online. Use the coupon code MASTERCARD at checkout. Validity: 24 – 30 November

Get a free glasses cleaning kit and tote bag valued at R500 when purchasing any product online. Use the coupon code MASTERCARD at checkout. Poetry, Old Khaki and Cape Union Mart: Get up to 40% off selected merchandise, using the promo code MASTERCARD at checkout Validity: 27 November (Cyber Monday only)

Get up to 40% off selected merchandise, using the promo code MASTERCARD at checkout

“From discounted products to offering more ways to earn and redeem rewards points, we find every opportunity to package solutions that respond to evolving needs and offer our clients more value for their hard-earned money. We know that some of our clients have experienced financial pressure and have ensured that we are offering real value to help stretch your budget.”

Click here for more information about Standard Bank Black Friday Offers.