A new pilot lending programme could be a lifeline to township and rural residents without title deeds who want to build or expand their homes, or install solar power or water systems.

A common refrain against South African banks is their reluctance to lend to the poor, particularly those in township or rural areas.

The reason is that few homes in these areas have title deeds, which are a crucial form of security for banks. This prevents homeowners in these areas from accessing any form of mortgage or bank finance.

SA’s unbonded property market is estimated at around R5.4 trillion, a huge market begging for a fresh and innovative approach to lending.

Standard Bank is seeking to address this gap by launching HousingAccess this week, a programme aimed at expanding lending to this underserved market.

Many people living in townships and rural areas may have recognised ownership or occupation rights, but no title deed.

“HousingAccess is not just about funding a building project,” says Funeka Montjane, CEO of Standard Bank personal and private banking. “For many South Africans, a home is both a place to live and a base for a small business or other income-generating activity. Access to finance can help homeowners add a room, repair a roof or complete the house they’ve been building for years. HousingAccess aims to address a gap in traditional home financing by supporting these needs.”

The initial phase of the programme will focus on those with a formal salary, a transactional account with the bank and a banking history of at least six months.

This will allow the bank to test demand and smooth out the affordability assessments. Says Toni Anderson, head of home services at Standard Bank: “This is a first step towards helping more South Africans improve their living conditions. A safer, more comfortable home is the foundation of greater financial security, and it’s something you can pass on to your children and future generations.”

Once this market segment has been tested and the crinkles ironed out, the bank will explore new segments.

HousingAccess remains a form of unsecured lending for specific housing purposes, secured by verified ownership. This allows the bank to offer more attractive terms than with other forms of unsecured lending, meaning qualifying borrowers can receive up to R300 000 to build, extend or improve their homes – with repayment terms of up to 10 years.

Clients who maintain a clean repayment history can receive up to 20% cashback on their interest during any two-year qualifying period.

“A missing title deed shouldn’t be the end of the conversation,” says Montjane.

“We look at the client’s household income, confirm their right to the home and find a responsible way to help them invest in the place they already call home.”

The bank says it plans to use the insights generated, together with ongoing market research, to explore how the model could accommodate different income realities and housing environments. Future pilots may consider clients with irregular or multiple income streams, as well as a wider range of rural, township and urban homes.

“There is no single solution for this market,” says Anderson. “We are starting with a focused pilot, learning from clients and continuing to innovate. Our ambition is to find responsible ways of financing more South Africans whose homes sit outside traditional bond finance.”

The initiative shares common ground with Glen Jordan’s blockchain-based Empowa project in opening housing finance to people excluded from traditional mortgages. While Standard Bank’s pilot offers unsecured building and renovation loans to formally employed homeowners without title deeds, Empowa uses a rent-to-own model designed to help households with informal or irregular incomes work towards home ownership.

Standard Bank says the funds can be used for anything related to home building or improvement, from renovations to adding back rooms, solar power and water systems.

“This is not a mortgage bond, so the home itself is not posted as security. The lending links to a defined housing purpose, and we verify homeowners’ rights to that property,” adds Anderson.

The bank will not have recourse to the home as security, so it will have to adopt an entirely different business model. Anderson says the 20% cashback on interest over a two-year rolling period is expected to encourage borrowers to meet their repayment obligations.

Says Motlatsi Mkalala-Cathro, head of the bank’s new markets for personal and private banking in SA: “Generally, when people have loans linked to a purpose, they have a higher propensity to pay for things that have value to them. The pilot’s spirit is to learn a bit more about the client and which incentives make sense. Maybe the 24-month cashback incentive makes sense, but that may be refined as we learn more.”

What kind of interest rates can borrowers expect to pay?

That depends on the affordability assessment, but qualifying customers can expect to pay up to 8% above prime, which is considerably lower than the 15% to 28% typically charged in SA for unsecured loans.

Future phases of the programme will examine household cash income that may not enter the banking system but is verifiable. This potentially opens up lending to the huge informal sector market.

“I think what this programme shows is that there is more than one way to address this issue of affordability,” says Mkalala-Cathro.

This article was republished from Moneyweb. Read the original here.