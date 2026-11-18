The MPC will deliver its repo rate decision on Thursday.

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) will announce on Thursday whether it will deliver another blow to households’ wallets or offer relief.

While analysts expect the Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to hold the repo rate, a hike is not completely off the table, given that the producer price index (PPI) rose to 6.2% in September and global bond yields are rising.

On Wednesday, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) revealed that the consumer price index (CPI) for October was 5.2%, up from 4.5% in September. CPI and PPI are among the factors the MPC considers when deciding whether to hike, hold, or cut.

The MPC sets the repo rate to keep CPI (inflation) around its 3% target (within a 1 percentage point tolerance band on either side), while treating PPI as a forward-looking cost signal. However, October CPI will likely not affect the decision the MPC delivers on Thursday.

If the MPC hikes the repo rate, it will be the third increase this year following 25 basis point hikes in May and September.

Factors affecting the repo rate

BetterBond Home Loans’ economic advisor Dr Roelof Botha noted that the recent decline in global oil prices and temporary fuel-levy relief should help ease some inflationary pressures, other economic indicators point to renewed risks.

“PPI has risen sharply from 5% in August to 6.2% in September, significantly higher than market expectations. The PPI feeds into the CPI, which is already higher than the new inflation target point of 3%.

“It is a pity that the previous inflation target range of 3% to 6% was abolished a year ago, as this flexibility with monetary policy has now been removed – at a significant cost to the economy and to fiscal stability,” said Botha.

He emphasised that the increased inflation is almost exclusively a result of the spike in oil and fuel prices; and has little to do with excess demand in the economy.

Possible repo rate hike

Botha said an indicator of a possible interest rate increase is US long-term bond yields rising to their highest levels in almost 20 years.

“This yield has become more attractive for global fund managers, which places pressure on long-term interest rates in emerging markets.”

He added that between 9 and 16 November, the yield on SA’s 10-year government bonds increased by 28 basis points to 8.69%.

Also of concern is the drop in the gold price by almost 7%.

“More often than not, a positive relationship exists between the price of gold and the rand exchange rate. The drop in the gold price has seen a weakening of the rand/US dollar exchange rate by 3.4%.”

Here’s how much more you’d pay if the repo rate increases

CEO of BetterHome Group Mortgage Origination and BetterBond, Stephan Potgieter, noted that despite the two repo rate hikes earlier this year, the housing market remains resilient.

He notes that the increase added to the bond repayment if another hike is implemented would be manageable. However, it would test people’s affordability.

“A 25 basis point increase in the prime lending rate, taking it to 11%, would add R339 to the monthly repayment on a R2 million home loan over 20 years.

“Homeowners and prospective buyers, especially those receiving 13th cheques, are therefore advised to budget wisely. Now is not the time to take on unnecessary credit, and those who are in a financial position to pay more into their bonds are encouraged to do so.”

Hawkish hold

Sanlam Investments’ economist, Patrick Buthelezi, expects a hawkish hold from the Sarb, as it balances sticky inflation against weak growth.

Buthelezi noted that the Middle East conflict triggered an energy shock driving global inflation, and central banks are responding to high inflation.

“We believe the decision of the MPC on Thursday will be a balancing act between inflation and growth risks – especially after the September hike. The MPC will probably pause, but with a hawkish tone.

“The Sarb’s quarterly projection model, which is a guide, suggests the repo will decline towards 7% by year-end. However, our view is that there is a high risk of an additional 25 basis point hike, than a cut, if inflation expectations remain high – and if the Fed hikes more than expected, given persistent inflation pressures in the United States.

“Domestic inflation is still expected to increase and exceed 5% in the fourth quarter and peak above 5%, possibly around the first quarter of next year; but the recent decline in international oil prices and fuel levy relief would dampen inflationary pressure somewhat.”

Overall, the SARB is committed to bringing inflation back to its 3% target and will therefore remain vigilant against inflation risks.

A strong reason to hold

CAM asset management’s chief economist, Maarten Ackerman, notes that the conditions have deteriorated since the last meeting, when the Sarb raised interest rates.

Higher oil prices, following attacks on parts of Saudi Arabia, and renewed pressure on the rand amid a global risk-off environment add risk to domestic fuel prices and inflation.

“With the latest inflation print at 4.5%, inflation is moving towards 5%. There is a strong case for another rate hike. There is only so much monetary policy can do to counter a supply-driven inflation shock. Trying to suppress demand in an economy as weak as SA’s risks doing more harm than good.”

He added that the Sarb may take some comfort from the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) decision to hold rates at its recent meeting despite relatively sticky inflation.

“This could support a similar approach locally, allowing inflation to run hotter for longer rather than hiking to force it lower. Looking at the bigger picture, I think there is a reasonable chance the SARB could pause rather than hike again.”

Room to cut in 2027

Chief economist at PSG financial services, Johann Els, believes the MPC will have room to start cutting interest rates in 2027. However, for the final meeting of 2026, they will sound relatively hawkish, maintaining its restrictive policy stance in commentary in both the statement and the press conference.

“There are still considerable uncertainties around inflation expectations and, importantly, how companies will respond to higher cost pressures. Will they absorb some of the increases in their margins, or pass them on to consumers?

“There are, however, a few factors worth considering. Inflation data over the past few months has generally been lower than the Reserve Bank expected at the time of the September MPC meeting.

“This could potentially result in some downward adjustment to its headline inflation forecast, particularly given the fuel levy relief and the over-recoveries currently pointing to lower fuel prices in December.”

Interest hikes not necessary

Els noted that the current policy rate is 7.25%. At the previous meeting, the quarterly projection model (QPM) suggested a rate of around 6.5% by the end of 2027 and 6% by the end of 2028.

“I expect that broad policy path to remain in place. The committee could therefore continue to argue that the current policy stance is sufficiently restrictive to contain inflation over the medium term.

“I do not think further rate increases are necessary. As inflation moderates back towards, and potentially below, the 3% target during the course of 2027, there should be room for interest rate normalisation – in other words, rate cuts – from the second half of next year onwards.”