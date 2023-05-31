Taiwan products redefine your experience at Securex South Africa 2023

By Sponsored

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is pleased to announce that it will lead a delegation of 10 Taiwanese enterprises to participate in SECUREX South Africa 2023 from June 6 to June 8 at the Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Taiwan Pavilion at Security 2023 will offer a wide range of security products, including CCTV & mobile surveillance systems, fleet management systems, passport and document scanners.

As well as the Ultra wide-band precise indoor positioning system, social media content generation systems, sustainable smart cities technology, network connector and structured cabling systems, solar security cameras, solar power systems, AC to DC, DC to DC industrial power supply system, power adapter, serial RS232/422/485 adapters.

With Ethernet switches, Ethernet converter PoE, off-grid inverters, on-grid with energy-storage inverters, UPS, EV chargers, OETH cloud identity solutions: digital identity solution based on FIDO authentication, ELK stack solutions: smart search, application performance monitoring, management decision-making platform.

Among the exhibitors at the Taiwan Pavilion:

CIAODA CLOUD TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. has more than 20 years of experience and is specialized in the R&D, design, and manufacturing of power equipment and communication products.

The company also provide RF antenna, a range of software and hardware technology and complete professional manufacturing technology to assist its customers with high-quality ODM/OEM services.

FUHO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. is also known as Vacron—inspired by and abbreviated from VISION ON ADVANCED CAMERA RECORDING SOLUTION. Vacron has been in the surveillance industry for more than 3 decades serving customers from over 80 countries around the world.

It is dedicated to developing a video surveillance system that features environmental surveillance and mobile surveillance systems to provide comprehensive security to its customers. http://www.vacron.com

PLUSTEK INC. founded in 1986, has become a global imaging solution provider that designs, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive range of document scanners and intelligent process automation technologies to help organizations grow their business.

The company has also been producing autonomous digital platforms that enable solutions and services to be accessible in real-time to all industries and organizations helping them to become more agile and efficient across their business lifecycles. http://www.plustek.com

WebComm Technology provides Digital Finance and Digital Identity solutions. Based on FIDO(Fast IDentity Online) certification, OETH One Zero Trust Solution allows enterprises to easily implement passwordless verification services, improving the single sign-on experience!

With Data & AI solution like Application Performance Monitoring and Management Platform, WebComm assists businesses in making the best decision. https://www.webcomm.com.tw/web/en/

YOUUXI DIGITAL CO., LTD. is a startup company specializing in AIoT, Web 3.0, and Martech. It provides platform-as-a-service tools that allow its target users to quickly produce influential business models and achieve profits.

The company is showcasing its latest products including DES Carbcoin and Anypunch AIGC, offering an eye-catching AI-generated storyboard for marketers to engage new customers. https://www.youuxi.com/

Taiwan’s industry is renowned for its high quality and competitive prices throughout the world. With innovation, Taiwan’s security industry has actively integrated 5G, AI, IoT, and other high-techs, launching products that are safer, smarter, more mobile, and more ubiquitous to meet its customers’ demands.

In 2022, Taiwan’s total value of imports from South Africa amounted to USD 1,568.7 million, up 54.64% compared to the same period in 2021. Export values reached USD 753 million, a 32.67% increase compared to the same period in 2021.

These numbers demonstrate the highly active commercial relationship between Taiwan and South Africa.

TAITRA warmly welcomes representatives to visit the Taiwan Pavilion Booth NO. E08, Hall 2 and take this great opportunity to meet Taiwanese enterprises at the Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg.

For more information on the Taiwanese business delegation, please contact:

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA)

Ms. Goldie Lee Email: goldie@taitra.org.tw

Tel: +886-2-2725-5200, Ext. 1334

Fax: +886-2-2757-6653

Taipei Liaison Office in the Republic of South Africa

Email: zaf@mofa.gov.tw

Tel: +27(12) 4306071-3

Fax: +27(12) 3427110

Taiwan Trade Center, Johannesburg

Email: johannesburg@taitra.org.tw

Tel: +27(11)2682006

Fax: +27(11)2682017