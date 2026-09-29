TCL launches C5 Laundry Series in South Africa, bringing smarter and more considered fabric care to modern homes

The new C5 Washer and Dryer Combo and Washer and Dryer Set combine TCL Super Drum technology, intelligent dosing, advanced hygiene care and connected convenience for South African households.

TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics and the world’s No. 1 Mini LED and ultra-large TV brand, is strengthening its home appliance presence in South Africa with its entry into the premium laundry segment. Leading this expansion is the new TCL C5 Laundry Series, a next-generation washing machine range developed to deliver greater capacity, smarter fabric care, advanced hygiene and everyday convenience for modern households.

Developed for the changing requirements of South African households, the C5 portfolio includes a Washer and Dryer Combo and a separate Washer and Dryer Set, providing families with flexible solutions based on their available space, laundry volume and preferred home setup.

As local consumers increasingly seek appliances that combine capacity, hygiene, convenience and intelligent technology, the C5 represents a complete laundry upgrade built around real household requirements.

“The launch of the C5 Laundry Series marks an exciting step in TCL’s growing presence in the South African home appliance market,” says Alvin Wang, general manager of TCL South Africa. “South African households are looking for appliances that can keep up with busy lifestyles while delivering the performance, convenience and reliability they expect from a modern home. The C5 combines intelligent technology with thoughtful design, from its large Super Drum and AI Auto Dose functionality to advanced hygiene care and connected features. We’re confident that the new range will give consumers a smarter and more considered approach to everyday laundry.”

Large space for household laundry

At the centre of the C5 is TCL’s 540mm Super Drum, engineered to provide a large washing space within a standard 600mm appliance body. The increased drum diameter allows garments to move more freely during each cycle, helping reduce overcrowding, tangling and uneven washing. The large drum also lifts clothing higher before it falls through the wash cycle. This creates a stronger and more effective tumbling action, helping water and detergent move more thoroughly through the load.

For South African families managing several outfits, children’s clothing, bedding, towels and large weekly loads, the Super Drum’s large drum diameter also makes it possible to wash items efficiently without compromising the quality of the cleaning process.

Six Bionic Lifters for more complete cleaning

The C5 uses a distinctive 3 plus 3 Bionic Lifter system, consisting of three full-size lifters and three compact lifters positioned around the drum. Inspired by the movement of fish tails and fins, the lifters guide clothing through several directions rather than allowing garments to repeatedly move along the same path. This creates a more balanced lifting, rolling and tumbling action across the drum.

The system helps separate garments, loosen tangles and ensure that water and detergent reach different parts of the load more evenly.

Smarter detergent use with AI Auto Dose

The C5’s AI Auto Dose function removes the need to manually estimate detergent and softener for every load. Users fill the integrated storage compartments, after which the appliance automatically dispenses the appropriate amount based on load size.

Using too much detergent can leave visible residue or make additional rinsing necessary, particularly on darker garments. Using too little can result in an incomplete clean. AI Auto Dose addresses both issues by delivering a more precise quantity at the appropriate point in the wash cycle. For busy households managing frequent laundry loads, this provides a more consistent result while reducing repeated measuring and unnecessary detergent use.

Hygiene care for everyday family protection

The C5 incorporates TCL’s EBS™, Eliminating Bacteria System, which combines high-temperature washing with steam care to remove up to 99.99% of the most common bacteria, including Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus.

The system provides an additional level of hygiene for garments that are frequently worn outside the home, as well as children’s clothing, towels, bedding and items used by family members with sensitive skin.

Steam also penetrates fabrics to support a more thorough cleaning process without relying solely on intensive mechanical movement or harsh chemical treatments.

Quiet performance and long-term reliability

The C5 is powered by a Smart Direct Drive Motor, which connects directly to the drum without traditional belts, pulleys or additional transmission components.

This simplified structure enables smoother movement, reduces mechanical vibration and supports quieter performance. It also improves long-term durability by reducing the number of components exposed to regular wear.

TCL supports the motor with a 20-year warranty, providing a clear commitment to reliability and reinforcing the C5’s positioning as a long-term household investment.

The quieter operation is particularly relevant for open-plan homes, apartments and households that prefer to run laundry cycles during evenings or quieter periods of the day.

Connected laundry through the TCL Home app

With built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, users can manage and monitor supported C5 functions through the TCL Home app. The connected experience allows users to check cycle progress and control selected functions remotely, providing greater flexibility when managing laundry alongside work, family commitments and daily routines.

The C5 also includes AI Easy Start, which simplifies program selection for users who want dependable washing results without navigating multiple settings. By pressing and holding the Start and Pause control, users can quickly access the Mix program.

Together, these functions make the laundry process more accessible for different members of the household while reducing the need for repeated manual adjustments.

Building TCL’s laundry presence in South Africa

The launch forms part of TCL’s broader expansion within the global home appliance sector. TCL ranked fourth globally in washing machine shipment market share for the full year of 2025, according to Industry Online.

With the C5, TCL is bringing its engineering, smart home ecosystem and consumer technology experience into South Africa’s growing mid- to high-end laundry market.

The TCL C5 Washer and Dryer Combo and C5 Washer and Dryer Set are available through Incredible and HiFi Corp now and will be rolling out into more stores soon.