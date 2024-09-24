The ASUS Zenbook S 14 – Your next AI-powered ultraportable

AI is seamlessly weaving its way into our everyday devices, and ASUS has introduced a laptop that embodies this transformation – the Zenbook S 14 (UX5406).

Officially available in South Africa today, this ultraportable device packs an impressive punch with the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors and AI-driven features, offering a glimpse into the future.

This ultra-light and powerful laptop isn’t just about fitting AI into a compact frame – it’s about making AI an intuitive part of your daily routine, no matter where you are.

Redefining ultraportability

Weighing just 1.2 kg and boasting an ultra-slim profile of 1.1 cm, the Zenbook S 14 is designed for people who demand mobility without compromising on performance.

Its compact form factor makes it ideal for professionals, students and content creators on the go. Despite its lightweight build, this laptop does not skimp on durability.

The chassis is crafted from ASUS’s exclusive Ceraluminum™, a high-tech ceramic-like material that feels as premium as it looks, offering both strength and a tactile finish. With an aesthetic touch of geometric grille designs and CNC-machined cooling vents, the Zenbook S 14 brings elegance and engineering together.

AI at the heart of performance

At the core of the Zenbook S 14 is Intel’s latest Core™ Ultra 9 processor (Series 2), a powerhouse with up to 48 TOPS (trillion operations per second) of AI capability, enabled by the integrated neural processing unit (NPU). But what does that mean for users in real-world applications?

AI on this laptop is more than just a buzzword. From optimising workflows with ASUS’s StoryCube, which categorises scenes and clips for creators, to enhancing video calls with AI noise cancellation and video effects via the FHD AiSense IR camera, the Zenbook S 14 turns everyday tasks into smoother, smarter experiences.

The AI-driven Copilot+ PC experience will also be available through a future update, promising more integrated AI assistance across various applications.

Breathtaking display and sound

While AI and performance are key selling points, the Zenbook S 14 doesn’t forget the fundamentals of a premium laptop experience. Its 3K 120 Hz Lumina OLED display delivers vibrant colours and crystal-clear visuals, perfect for everything from photo editing to binge-watching. Whether you’re a creative professional working with high-definition visuals or a casual user enjoying content, the display’s richness is bound to captivate.

To match the stunning display, the laptop houses a four-speaker system with cinematic audio, ensuring that your sound experience is as immersive as the visuals. Whether it’s a Zoom meeting or a Netflix marathon, the Zenbook S 14 has you covered.

The perfect work-life companion

Battery life is another standout feature of this device, with its 72 Wh battery providing long-lasting power for those who are constantly on the move. For anyone used to searching for the nearest power outlet at cafes or airports, the Zenbook S 14 promises to liberate you with its extended battery life, ensuring you can work or play for hours without interruption.

The laptop’s full array of I/O ports, including Thunderbolt 4, ensures seamless connectivity to external devices, making it a true companion for work and leisure alike. Additionally, the enlarged 16:10 touchpad with smart gestures provides intuitive navigation, and its built-in security features ensure your data stays safe.

A forward-thinking device

Launching on Heritage Day, the ASUS Zenbook S 14 is poised to make waves in the South African market, particularly among tech enthusiasts and professionals looking for a blend of portability, power and AI integration.

With its elegant design, cutting-edge AI capabilities, and promise of sustained performance, the Zenbook S 14 is more than just a laptop – it’s a forward-thinking device built for the modern user.

As South Africa embraces a future increasingly defined by digital transformation, devices like the Zenbook S 14 demonstrate how AI can enhance our daily lives, offering intuitive solutions and performance enhancements that simplify complex tasks.

Whether you’re looking to boost your productivity, and creativity, or just enjoy seamless computing, the Zenbook S 14 delivers on all fronts, marking a significant leap in what we can expect from ultraportable laptops.

For those eager to experience the future of AI-driven computing, the Zenbook S 14 is available through ASUS eShop and Evetech today for R35,999. It will also be on-shelf with Incredible from Q4 2024. It’s possible on your Intel AI PC.​