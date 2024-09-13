The most important digital jobs for 2025 – and the skills needed to get one

The future of digital jobs is ever-evolving, which throws the door wide open for opportunities.

According to experts, the three digital jobs that are important for the future are cybersecurity engineer, automation engineer, and machine learning engineer. Picture: iStock

The world is forever evolving, and the jobs which were previously deemed important are no longer looked at the same way.

Over the past decade, social media has grown faster and gained more ground. AI is no longer an idea but part of majority of the people’s daily life.

Deirdre Peach, Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist at Strider Digital, says with many changes that have happened in the world, it raises the question which jobs are going to be on demand and what skills will be necessary for those jobs.

She adds that the future of digital jobs is ever-evolving and this does not close the door to opportunity, instead throws it wide open. A study conducted by Dell shows that 85% of the jobs that will be available in 2030 have not even been invented yet.

Helping to paint a picture of what can be expected of digital jobs in 2025, she draws attention to three positions that she believes will be in high demand.

Cybersecurity engineer

Peach says it comes as no surprise that cybersecurity engineers will be in demand in 2025. Cyber threats have become commonplace in today’s business world, with companies big and small being targeted.

“A cybersecurity engineer is an information security professional who conducts functions that involve designing, developing and implementing highly secure network solutions. Ultimately, they protect sensitive data and systems from attacks from hackers, a function that has now moved from being a nice to have to being an absolute necessity.”

The skills that are required for one to become a cybersecurity engineer includes a mix of hard and soft skills. She adds, to be appointed as one, a person will need to be detail-orientated, analytical and exceptional problem solvers.

“Cybersecurity engineers also need to have an extensive knowledge of operating systems and security protocols, know how to code but also be able to work well in a team and think creatively too.”

Automation engineer

She says automation engineers are already in high demand and they foresee the demand increasing over the next years.

“Automation engineers search for ways to simplify activities for employees, consumers and businesses alike, by finding clever ways to automate specific systems.”

Peach is of the view that innovation-focused roles like this will be at the core of a business’ success in the future, as data analysts and business leaders look for new ways to improve efficiency.

To succeed as an automation engineer, one would need to have both hard and soft skills. “Programming abilities are a non-negotiable, as are leadership skills, because effective team management is crucial. The ability to problem solve and communicate successfully also ranks high on the list of skills that will get you a position in automation.”

Machine learning engineer

She says the other position that will be in demand is machine learning engineers, as they are critical members of a data science team.

“They research, build and design the artificial intelligence tools needed for machine learning, which also involves the maintenance and improvement of artificial intelligence systems already in existence.”

People who occupy this position have often spent many years as data scientists or software engineers. To succeed in this position, soft and hard skills are a requirement.

“Not only does one need to be proficient in analysing statistics, but need to understand and work with mathematical concepts and understand probability effectively, machine learning engineers also need to be great communicators and team players.”

Hard vs soft skills

Hard skills are learned through formal education. These are skills such as data analysis and visualisation tools, software development methodologies and cloud computing platforms.

Soft skills are non-technical skills that are valuable in a work environment, and often related to communication, collaboration, and problem-solving. These are skills such as communication and presentation; teamwork and collaboration; time management and organisation.

