Four most lucrative tech careers and their salaries for 2025

If you have the right set of skills to be a full-stack developer, data scientist, cybersecurity analyst, or a cloud solutions architect, well then, 2025 is your year.

This is a list of Tech careers that will be in demand in 2025 and their estimated salaries. Picture: iStock

With the world becoming more digital, the technology job market is expected to become even more dynamic by 2025.

More businesses continue to digitise and integrate new technologies, with certain job positions expected to be in high demand.

Mvelo Hlophe, CEO of Zaio says as of 2025, certain tech roles will offer lucrative opportunities for those with the right skill set.

Full-stack developer

Hlophe says Full-stack developers are versatile professionals capable of building both the front-end and back-end of web and mobile applications.

He adds that a full-stack developer in South Africa can earn between R60,000 and R105,000 cost-to-company (CTC) per month depending on their experience. This is according to Salary Expert.

“Their ability to handle multiple aspects of development projects makes them a valuable asset to companies.”

They are also valuable assets to businesses because businesses depend on digital platforms to deliver their products and services, and the demand for skilled full-stack developers continues to rise.

Hlophe adds tertiary qualifications are not necessary in this field. “In coding-related roles, hands-on experience often matters more than formal education. If you can show your skills, the qualifications are only a bonus.”

Data scientist

He says another tech career on demand is a Data scientist. A career in data science has emerged as one of the most promising and in-demand career paths, particularly in industries such as healthcare and finance, where data-driven decision-making is crucial.

Hlophe adds that a data scientist can expect to earn between R30,000 and R100,000 CTC per month, based on their level of experience.

Their role in businesses is to analyse large datasets, uncover trends and provide actionable insights that can drive the success of these businesses.

Cybersecurity analyst

As more businesses move digitally, the demand for cybersecurity expertise is increasing, making a career in cybersecurity a lucrative decision.

A Cybersecurity analyst will be responsible for protecting an organisation’s systems and networks from digital threats and ensuring that sensitive information remains secure.

Hlophe says a junior cybersecurity analyst can earn around R50,000and a senior analyst can earn up to R95,000 CTC per month.

“With the right training, you can position yourself as a key player in the fight against cyber threats, securing a future in this high-demand field.”

Cloud solutions architect

“Companies continue to shift their operations to the cloud, the role of the cloud solutions architect is becoming ever more important.”

He explains a Cloud solutions architect to be someone who professionally designs, implements, and manages cloud-based systems that meet the unique needs of businesses.

A Cloud solutions architect can earn up to R70,000 as an entry-level and end up earning R125,000 CTC per month.

