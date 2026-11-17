The gross asset value of the properties is R16 billion.

The Zone in Rosebank is among the retail properties changing hands in Old Mutual’s nearly R10 billion deal with Vukile Property Fund, with four properties in the sought-after Johannesburg commercial node carrying a combined investment value of R888 million.

In a note to shareholders, Old Mutual said it will be selling 18 properties to Vukile Property Fund for R9.9 billion. The 18 properties are under one subsidiary, K2012150042 Proprietary Limited.

Vukile Property Fund is also listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

Properties within five provinces

According to Old Mutual, the 18 properties span five provinces: Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga. They include Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Umhlanga and Cavendish Square in Claremont.

The portfolio also includes regional, community and township centres such as Bedford Centre, Vincent Park Mall, Riverside Mall, Kagiso Mall and Phumulani Mall. The gross asset value (before debt, liabilities or any financial obligations) is R16 billion.

Old Mutual said selling off the properties “forms part of that ordinary course investment activity and is intended to meet medium- to long-term policyholder liquidity requirements and reduce investment concentration”.

According to the company, selling the properties will give the policyholder portfolio greater flexibility to invest across a broader range of assets that offer appropriate long-term returns, liquidity and diversification.

Rental amounts made from properties

Old Mutual will not sell other property interests, including the South African industrial and logistics assets and an international property portfolio.

The Zone in Rosebank has a weighted average net rental of R181.14 per square metre, according to property information presented as at 30 June 2026. The mixed-use retail node comprises The Zone, Rosebank and Mutual Gardens, The Zone Phase 2, Cradock Square and Regent Place.

The Zone, Rosebank and Mutual Gardens commands an average net rental of R214.65 per square metre, while The Zone Phase 2 has an average rental of R175.68 per square metre. Cradock Square has the lowest average rental in the node at R59.63 per square metre², while Regent Place commands the highest at R249.98 per square metre.

Across the portfolio, Gateway in Umhlanga has the highest weighted average net rental at R339.85 per square metre, followed by Cavendish in Claremont at R299.61 per square metre. Bedford in Bedfordview has an average rental of R193.71 per square metre, placing it slightly above The Zone’s R181.14 per square metre.

The broader property portfolio has a weighted average net rental of R261.31 per square metre. These figures reflect monthly base rent, excluding recoveries, divided by occupied gross lettable area.

R622m income

Old Mutual told shareholders that the aggregate net operating income attributable to those properties for the six-month period ended 30 June 2026 was R622 million.

Net operating income comprises gross property revenue less property operating expenses, before finance costs, fair value adjustments and taxation.

Vukile said it will fund the deal through new third-party debt and an equity raise of approximately R7 100 million.

“The acquisition is expected to be accretive to funds from operations per share and to grow Vukile’s South African retail portfolio value by roughly 80%, positioning it as the country’s largest retail REIT on the JSE. Implementation is expected on or after 1 April 2027, subject to customary conditions precedent,” reads Vukile’s note to shareholders.