MTN dangles cash offer for Telkom takeover

However, there is no guarantee the deal will go through.

MTN, Africa’s largest mobile network operator, is flirting with the idea of acquiring Telkom by paying in cash or offering the latter’s shareholders MTN shares.

The network operator told its shareholders on Monday morning that the two companies have entered into discussions.

“MTN shareholders are advised that MTN has entered into discussions with Telkom SA SOC Limited, which, if successful, will result in MTN making an offer to acquire the entire issued share capital of Telkom,” said MTN.

Will MTN succeed this time?

This is not the first time MTN has tried to acquire Telkom. Telkom is majority owned by the government; 40.51% is owned by the department of Communications and Digital Technologies, and the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) holds 10.25%, bringing its total share to over 50%. Treasury also holds 5.5%.

The remaining shares are traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). MTN’s attempt to buy Telkom dates back to 2015; however, the Competition Commission blocked the deal over fears that it would harm competition and create a duopoly.

The two entered into talks again in 2022; however, Africa’s largest mobile network operator reportedly walked away later after Telkom entertained a rival proposal from wireless operator Rain and could not provide exclusivity assurances.

Cash offer made to Telkom

Now in 2026, MTN has put a cash offer on the table.

“It is currently contemplated that the consideration will be settled in cash, with an alternative for Telkom shareholders to receive MTN shares. The terms of any transaction, including the form of consideration, remain subject to negotiation,” said Africa’s largest mobile network operator.

However, there is no guarantee the deal will go through.

“Discussions are at an early stage, and there is no certainty that the transaction will be consummated.”

Exercise caution

MTN has advised its shareholders to exercise caution when dealing in MTN’s securities.

“The transaction, if concluded, may have a material effect on the price of MTN’s securities.

“Accordingly, MTN shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in MTN’s securities until a further announcement is made.”