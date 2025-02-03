Tiger Brands to make interim advance payments to listeriosis victims as class action continues

Attorneys representing the victims said they, along with Tiger Brands, are working to swiftly resolve the listeriosis class action.

Tiger Brands has agreed to start paying for medical assistance for the first group of victims of the listeriosis outbreak.

The news was confirmed to The Citizen by the law firm representing the victims, Richard Spoor Inc. and LHL Attorneys in the class action lawsuit.

The 2017 and 2018 outbreak was linked to processed meats and claimed at least 200 lives.

The attorneys said they and Tiger Brands are working to end the listeriosis class action as quickly as possible.

Tiger Brands makes advance payments

Their joint statement announced that advance payments will be made to people seeking interim assistance to address urgent medical needs while the class action continues.

“The parties are engaged in discussions to extend the relief to other qualifying claimants who are in a similar position.”

This stems from Tiger Brands’ announcement in their update to shareholders in October 2024 that they are in talks with the law firm representing the victims on relief for qualifying individuals who have urgent medical needs, although liability has not yet been determined.

Details of the payments by Tiger Brands

The statement also states that the details of the payments will be kept private to protect the privacy of the victims.

“This is an important inroad and a first step in the parties’ efforts towards justice for the victims of the listeriosis outbreak,” said Richard Spoor, founding director of Richard Spoor Inc.

“The interim advance payments will go some way towards relieving the acute needs of the recipients.”

‘No legal obligation’

Tjaart Kruger, CEO at Tiger Brands, said the interim advance payment to victims with urgent needs recognises their debilitating circumstances.

He noted that the advance payment will be made even though liability has not yet been determined, and they have no legal obligation to provide interim relief at this stage in the class action.

“Where the company has been provided with the required information and documentation to enable decision-making in the process, we will act swiftly. Today’s announcement represents an important milestone.”

Commitment to closing the case

Kruger added: “Further to today’s announcement, engagements between the parties’ legal representatives will continue with respect to the assessment of several claimants who may qualify for assistance within the confines of the current process.

“In addition, efforts are ongoing to explore a broader resolution of the class action. We hope to be able to make further announcements soon.

“We are particularly pleased to report that progress has been made in our longstanding efforts to gain access to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)’s records relating to their investigation of the listeriosis outbreak.

“The NICD has agreed to cooperate with us and will make their records available to the parties as soon as possible. We believe that access to the NICD’s records will greatly assist the parties in moving the matter forward.”

The class action

The law firm representing the victims said the class action is being managed in two stages.

The first stage is still underway, during which the court will determine liability.

In the second stage, if Tiger Brands is found to be liable, the issue of causation will arise, as will an assessment of compensation payable to qualifying claimants for damages suffered.

