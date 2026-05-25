John Steenhuisen calls for a collaborative action plan between South Africa and Botswana to combat FMD

According to Steenhuisen, it is clear that no country can defeat FMD in isolation.

Following the arrival of two million Dollvet vaccines into the country earlier this month, agriculture minister John Steenhuisen has urgently called for the implementation of an international action plan to combat Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD).

Steenhuisen welcomed the endorsement of a comprehensive 2026 to 2028 action plan between South Africa and Botswana, aimed at strengthening regional cooperation in the fight against FMD.

He argued that coordinated cross-border interventions should include vaccination campaigns and border fence maintenance.

The Action Plan

President Cyril Ramaphosa led the South African delegation last week at the sixth session of the Bi-National Commission (BNC), where the action plan was discussed.

According to Steenhuisen, no country can defeat the disease in isolation, as FMD poses an ongoing threat to livestock production, rural livelihoods, and agricultural trade.

“The old saying tells us that good fences make good neighbours, but in the face of FMD, strong and properly maintained border fences help protect the livestock industries, livelihoods, and agricultural economies of both our nations.”

“Securing our borders is not about division. It is about building a coordinated regional biosecurity system capable of managing transboundary animal disease risks effectively,” he added.

Collaborative efforts

Collaboration on the prevention and management of FMD was identified as one of the ‘High Impact Priority Projects’ of the BNC to eliminate transboundary diseases and enhance market access for each other’s agricultural products.

Transboundary Animal Disease Plan

The Transboundary Animal Disease (TAD) Plan will cover key border regions like Lobatse-Mahikeng and Francistown-Musina.

“Strengthening of diagnostic capacity, coordinated cross-border vaccination programmes, maintenance of border fences, and joint livestock farmer exchange and training programmes will all play an important role in safeguarding our livestock industries, eradication of diseases and against future outbreaks,” he added.

Stock Theft Prevention

To prevent the current high levels of stock theft that negatively affect farmers on both sides of the border, an agreement was reached to establish the cross-border Stock Theft Management Task Force by September 2026.

“Improved traceability systems are critical, not only in managing disease outbreaks, but also in tackling stock theft, improving animal movement control, strengthening food safety and facilitating regional agricultural trade,” Steenhuisen said.

The development of a unified regional strategy for the control and elimination of FMD will be high on the agenda and is welcomed ahead of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Agriculture Ministerial Meeting that will be held on 29 May 2026 in Zimbabwe and chaired by Minister Steenhuisen.

‘Diseases do not recognise borders’

Steenhuisen emphasised that one of the clearest lessons from countries in South America that have successfully controlled FMD has been the importance of regional coordination.

“Diseases do not recognise borders.”

“Southern Africa must therefore move towards a far more integrated and coordinated regional biosecurity approach, and the establishment of a regional antigen bank is the ultimate goal,” he said.

Restrictions

The ongoing restrictions on certain South African agricultural exports to Botswana also formed an important part of bilateral discussions.

Steenhuisen noted the countries’ concern about exports facing border restrictions without prior formal communication, despite understandings reached during the 2022 Bi-National Commission process.

He believes that trade matters affecting both countries should always be addressed through constructive engagement, transparency, mutual respect and amicable solutions that work for both countries.

Task Team Establishment

A Bilateral Agricultural Trade Task Team is set to be established by June 2026 to improve market access by improving communication, strengthening institutional cooperation, and proactively resolving trade-related concerns before they escalate.

“Greater coordination and transparency will provide increased certainty to producers, exporters, retailers and agricultural stakeholders on both sides of the border while strengthening the long-term agricultural relationship between our countries,” Steenhuisen concluded.