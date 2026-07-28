Travellers to pay R500 for South Africa’s electronic travel authorisation

The ETA platform was launched in October 2025, and charges were waived for the first phase.

The Department of Home Affairs has published draft regulations proposing a R500 fee for South Africa’s new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), a digital authorisation that allows prospective travellers from eligible visa-required countries to travel to South Africa for tourism or visitor purposes, without the need for a traditional visitor’s visa.

The proposed fee was gazetted by minister Leon Schreiber for public comment until 11 August 2026. The ETA platform was launched in October 2025, and charges were waived for the first phase.

“At the time of the implementation of the first phase of the ETA, visa fees for the onboarding countries were temporarily waived because the ETA platform did not yet include an integrated online payment capability,” said Schreiber in the document published on Monday.

“Consequently, neither visa fees nor a dedicated ETA processing fee have been charged to date, despite the need to invest in operational maintenance of the system.”

Second phase of the ETA

The minister noted that the platform has been operating as a fully subsidised service, which is unsustainable. Therefore, Home Affairs will be rolling out additional functionality, including an integrated online payment capability to collect application fees.

The department of Home Affairs is proposing a processing fee of R500 per ETA application.

“In the next phase, the ETA will become compulsory for travellers from non-visa-exempt countries included on the platform. Initially, it will be optional for travellers from visa-exempt countries.

“However, notwithstanding the optional nature of the platform for visa-exempt travellers, the Department anticipates fast uptake of this new system from visa-exempt travellers, given the significant improvements in efficiency and security it delivers.”

How the R500 charge will work for ETA

Schreiber said visa-exempt travellers who voluntarily elect to utilise the ETA platform for an enhanced, streamlined and more convenient travel experience will also be liable for the R500 processing fee.

“This initial voluntary approach is intended to encourage uptake while preserving existing visa-free travel privileges.”

Travellers from countries that need a South African visa but are currently exempt from paying the visa application fee will still have to use the ETA system and will pay only the R500 processing fee.

It is understood that no visa fee will be imposed on this category, in line with existing policy provisions relating to visa fee exemptions.

Dual fee structure

Travellers from countries whose citizens require a visa and are not exempt from visa fees will have to apply through the ETA system and pay both the normal visa fee and the proposed R500 processing fee.

“This dual fee structure ensures alignment with current cost-recovery principles, while supporting the maintenance, sustainability and operational funding of the ETA solution,” said the minister.

“The introduction of the ETA platform and an associated processing fee of R500 per application will therefore deliver immediate cost savings for the category of travellers reliant on the current outsourced service provider, as such travellers will now be paying a total of R925 per application, instead of the R1 975 they are currently charged.

“In effect, the Department is insourcing this critical function and enhancing state capacity, at a price for prospective tourists that is less than half the price they currently pay.”

Why ETA?

Schreiber noted that the ETA provides enhanced convenience to users, as travellers will be able to submit their applications from the comfort of their homes through a fully digital platform, eliminating the need to travel to South African missions or VFS application centres.

“This reduces both direct and indirect costs, including travel expenses, time, and administrative burden. The introduction of the ETA platform also brings significant national security benefits.”

The proposed R500 application fee forms part of draft amendments to South Africa’s immigration fee regulations, published under the Immigration Act, 2002.