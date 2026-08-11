In case you missed it: Parly dismisses Fadiel Adams’ laptop claims | ‘Pay back repatriation money’ | Snow in Joburg

Catch up on the biggest stories of Tuesday,11 August 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, parliament says records do not substantiate National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams’ account of consistent laptop failures.

Meanwhile, South Africa wants Malawi, Nigeria and Ethiopia to reimburse repatriation costs.

Furthermore, sleet and snow were reported in several parts of Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Weather tomorrow: 12 August 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued warnings for damaging winds in the interior and at the coast, as the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal see light snowfall over high ground on Wednesday. Full weather forecast here.

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No record of Fadiel Adams’ laptop claims, says parliament after Madlanga commission saga

National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams appears at Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on 15 May 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

Parliament has pushed back against claims by National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams that prolonged problems with his parliamentary laptop contributed to him only recently becoming aware of a notice implicating him before the Madlanga commission.

Adams appeared briefly before the commission at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Tuesday, 11 August 2026, but did not proceed with his testimony.

His appearance was postponed after he submitted his statement to the commission only late on Monday night. The NCC leader had attributed the delay, in part, to difficulties with his laptop.

In a statement, parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said parliament’s records did not substantiate Adams’ account of consistent laptop failures.

CONTINUE READING: No record of Fadiel Adams’ laptop claims, says parliament after Madlanga commission saga

SA wants Malawi, Nigeria and Ethiopia to reimburse repatriation costs – Here’s how much was spent

FILE / Foreign nationals are refusing to leave the Diakonia Centre in the Durban CBD after they were moved there after clashing with police at the Durban Central Police Station. Picture: X/SABC

The Department of Home Affairs has confirmed it has written to the governments of Malawi, Nigeria and Ethiopia requesting that they reimburse the repatriation costs for their citizens in South Africa.

In June, several countries started repatriating their citizens from South Africa after anti-illegal immigrant protests flared up again in the country.

Organisations including March and March and Operation Dudula took to the streets demanding the deportation of undocumented foreign nationals in the country. The organisations gave undocumented foreign nationals a deadline of 30 June to leave the country, failing which they have threatened a national shutdown.

CONTINUE READING: SA wants Malawi, Nigeria and Ethiopia to reimburse repatriation costs – Here’s how much was spent

WATCH: Snow falls in Johannesburg as Gauteng freezes

A snowman admires the snow that blanketed several areas in Gauteng. Picture: Twitter/@newslivesa

Sleet and snow have been reported in several parts of Johannesburg. Snow has been reported in Meyersdal, Alberton, Glenvista, Kensington and Germiston on the East Rand on Tuesday, according to Storm Report SA.

Gauteng Weather has also shared an update about snowfall in the province.

“Breaking: First reports of sleet mixed with snow in parts of Germiston and surrounding areas,” the weather bureau said.

The last time it snowed in Johannesburg was on 10 July 2023, when the South African Weather Service (Saws) confirmed that various parts of the province were covered in snow, creating a winter wonderland.

CONTINUE READING: WATCH: Snow falls in Johannesburg as Gauteng freezes

Here’s how Aarto’s demerit system could affect company fleets and their drivers

Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Employees have been advised to refuse to drive an unroadworthy company vehicle as they will risk not only losing their driver’s licences, but potentially their jobs as well.

The warning comes as the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) system’s demerit-points phase takes effect on 1 September.

Under the system, traffic infringements committed while driving a company vehicle can result in demerit points being recorded against the driver’s licence.

Drivers accumulate points for traffic infringements, with a driver who reaches 15 points facing a three-month driving suspension.

CONTINUE READING: Here’s how Aarto’s demerit system could affect company fleets and their drivers

Creators Assembly 2026 removes Limpopo Boy from programme following viral video

Limpopo Boy. Picture: Instagram

International dancer and choreographer Limpopo Boy has been removed from the line-up for the inaugural Creators Assembly 2026 in Botswana.

The announcement comes after a private intimate video involving the entertainer circulated on social media.

The Creators Assembly confirmed the programme change in a statement issued on Monday, 10 August. However, organisers did not explicitly state that the viral video was the reason for his removal.

CONTINUE READING: Creators Assembly 2026 removes Limpopo Boy from programme following viral video

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Guns connected to Reiger Park murders found | Abuse in Gauteng schools | Roads closed due to snow