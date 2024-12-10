Tupperware to officially close shop in SA. What are your best memories?

Operations will come to an end on 31 December 2024.

Tupperware, South Africa’s beloved container brand, will officially close its doors in the country at the end of the year, leaving behind many unforgettable memories.

Tupperware has announced to its stakeholders in SA that the brand will cease to exist, including employees who were served with Voluntary Severance Packages, with service expected to end on 31 December 2024.

Tupperware’s operations will close in SA and Australia. But operations are set to continue in other markets.

The brand can be found on display or inside kitchen cupboards of many households in the country, with each person having a different story to tell.

ALSO READ: How do countries go bankrupt?

Tupperware distributors

Whether it is a father and his children who were forbidden from using the containers because they often lost them, or the mother who distributed Tupperware to earn extra money, the brand forms part of many South Africans’ stories.

Martha Mothupi, who used to be a distributor for Tupperware for almost nine years told The Citizen the best part about selling the products was the demonstration luncheons they used to host.

A group of women who sold Tupperware would visit one woman’s house and call others who were interested to buy or join in selling the products.

Tupperware parties

At these luncheons, different new-in-the-market products would be demonstrated, with actual food and drinks to be enjoyed later, to get people to buy.

Mothupi said these luncheons were not only about demonstrating products but also great for her social life because she and others were able to catch up.

Tupperware’s founder

Tupperware was founded in the early 1940s by Earl Tupper.

The brand’s website said, “The first consumer plastic products were Wonderlier Bowel and Bell Tumbler offered a unique benefit that traditional food containers did not: they were lighter and less likely to break than traditional glass and crockery.”

“With the onset of the post-war ‘baby boom’, women dedicated themselves to caring for their growing families.

“The ‘Tupperized’ kitchen was born … a kitchen that was well organised and neat, and featured a variety of containers that replaced unsightly open packages and that kept food fresh longer.”

ALSO READ: South Africans remarkably resilient despite economic challenges

Making extra money

Another distributor, Pulane Koteli, told The Citizen that they were able to earn a commission from the sales they made. If she made a lot of sales during the month, the commission would look impressive.

However, she said she used this commission to buy herself more Tupperware products, instead of using it on other brands.

Koteli expressed her love for the products due to their versatility, great value for money, and high quality.

Is the brand loved by new generation?

Papali Rantsoareng recalled how there was a point when her mother did not allow her to make use of the containers because she would always misplace them at school.

However, she told The Citizen that she would use the products because they were available at home. Now that she is older, she does not see herself investing as much in the brand as her mother did.

“I will buy any great quality containers I can find at the store, and I would still be able to use them for lunch to work, to keep leftover food fresh and other stuff.”

The brand’s closure

Tupperware was introduced in Southern Africa in 1964, with today having over 270 000 consultants forming part of the company.

In September of this year, Tupperware filed for bankruptcy, legally known as Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

President and Chief Executive Officer of Tupperware Brands Corporation, Laurie Ann Goldman said they found themselves in a difficult financial position due to the challenging macroeconomic environment.

At the time, she said they had looked at several strategic options, and filing for bankruptcy was the best path forward.

“This process is meant to provide us with essential flexibility as we pursue strategic alternatives to support our transformation into a digital-first, technology-led company better positioned to serve our stakeholders.”

ALSO READ: Tupperware starts to show cracks in its finances

31 December 2024 – end of an era

Tupperware Southern Africa recently announced to distributors and independent sales forces its intent to shut operations in the country.

In a letter, the brand said given the news that part of the business has been bought, SA is not included in the deal.

The letter adds that it seems SA will not be given any equipment by Tupperware to manufacture products.

“Since Tupperware Southern Africa has not received any equipment to continue to create a December or any future product campaigns, there is only a limited quantity and range of stock available for sale to your distributors.”

SA sidelined

The decision to issue Voluntary Severance Packages to employees was motivated by the lack of confirmation that the SA operations will be receiving the license agreement and equipment to continue operating.

Operations will come to an end on 31 December 2024. Those who would have not accepted the Severance Packages by then will be retrenched from January 2025.

“At this stage, the board of directors and management are waiting for final instructions from the company’s shareholders and are further taking legal advice as to how to manage the current situation.”

Goldman announced that the New Tupperware Company will focus on global core markets including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, Korea, India, and Malaysia, and the new company intends to follow on with European and additional Asian markets.

NOW READ: ‘Tupperware is part of our culture’ – SA reacts to the possible closure of company