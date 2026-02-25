Business

WATCH LIVE: Godongwana delivers 2026 budget speech

Compiled by Shaun Holland

Compiled by Shaun Holland

Head of Multimedia

2 minute read

25 February 2026

01:40 pm

Godongwana will need to balance expectations of both consumers and coalition partners in his 2026 budget.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables the 2026 national budget in Cape Town on Wednesday afternoon.

Godongwana’s budget is expected to strike a balance, presenting a plan that satisfies voters in an election year while also addressing the interests of all coalition parties in the government of national unity (GNU).

After last year’s value-added tax (VAT) debacle, it is expected that this year’s budget will be accepted by all coalition partners.

Daniel Silke, a political economy analyst, said, “It will also be to show voters that the country is showing signs of stability and indeed recovery in the economy.”

