WATCH LIVE: Godongwana delivers 2026 budget speech

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana tables the 2026 national budget in Cape Town on Wednesday afternoon.

Godongwana’s budget is expected to strike a balance, presenting a plan that satisfies voters in an election year while also addressing the interests of all coalition parties in the government of national unity (GNU).

After last year’s value-added tax (VAT) debacle, it is expected that this year’s budget will be accepted by all coalition partners.

Daniel Silke, a political economy analyst, said, “It will also be to show voters that the country is showing signs of stability and indeed recovery in the economy.”

