BMA boots out more than 50 immigration officials over corruption

An additional 38 immigration officials are under investigation

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has dismissed more than 50 immigration officials implicated in corruption at several of South Africa’s key ports of entry, as authorities intensify efforts to clamp down on fraud and bribery in the country’s border management system.

BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato confirmed the dismissals on Tuesday while speaking on the sidelines of an Anti-Corruption Forum in Ladybrand.

He said an additional 38 immigration officials were currently under investigation.

The officials were stationed at major ports of entry, including Beitbridge, Lebombo, Oshoek, Maseru Bridge and OR Tambo International Airport.

‘No place for corrupt officials’

Masiapato said the campaign at Maseru Bridge aimed to educate officials about what constitutes corruption.

“It is not just about large sums of money. As outlined in our Code of Conduct, it includes receiving any gratification, favouring relatives and friends, or abusing your position for personal gain,” he said.

He added that the initiative was meant to send a strong message to those tempted by corruption.

“There is no place for corrupt officials in the BMA. We are working with the Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit to ensure that those who tarnish our badge face the full might of the law.”

“We cannot fix the borders if we are busy breaking the law ourselves. Our mandate is to facilitate legitimate trade and travel, not to erect barriers of bribery,” he said.

Masiapato warned that corrupt officials would eventually face jail time.

“You just need to be very careful that you don’t find yourself doing the wrong things,” he said, adding that whistleblowers were encouraged to come forward.

‘Citizenship made cheap’

Special Investigating Unit (SIU) acting head and BMIACF chairperson Leonard Lekgetho said investigations had uncovered alarming levels of corruption in the immigration system.

“These findings paint a grim picture, citizenship was made cheap, integrity betrayed, and the nation’s borders auctioned off one permit at a time,” he said.

Lekgetho revealed that some officials had received large sums in bribes.

“Officials earning less than R25 000 per month received deposits amounting to over R16 million, funnelling bribes through spouses’ accounts to disguise their illicit gains.”

“Some built mansions, purchased luxury vehicles, and enriched themselves by unlawfully approving fraudulent permits. Syndicates operated with precision, exploiting weaknesses in verification processes,” he said.

He said the SIU, acting under Proclamation 154 of 2024, had referred hundreds of cases for prosecution and disciplinary action.

“Officials implicated in fraudulent visa schemes have been dismissed and will soon be enrolled for prosecution and exposed,” he said.

Government backs crackdown

The government welcomed the dismissal of the officials, saying it demonstrated a firm commitment to rooting out corruption at South Africa’s borders.

“Corruption undermines public trust, weakens institutions, and compromises the country’s security and economic stability,” the government said in a statement.

It reiterated that public servants were entrusted with serving the country with integrity.

“Those who abuse public office for personal gain will face the full might of the law.”

Major General Mogadi Bokaba of the Free State Hawks said tackling corruption required cooperation across agencies.

“Corruption is intentional, people know what they are doing. There is no joy in reading our colleagues their rights,” he said, urging citizens to safeguard their identity documents.

Dr Nicholas Funda from the South African National Parks (SANParks) said authorities were infiltrating criminal syndicates but needed more resources.

“We need to work together to infiltrate the criminal networks. Criminals don’t have boundaries, more boots are needed on the ground and more high-level convictions.”

Capacity constraints at BMA

Despite the crackdown, Masiapato warned that the authority was facing severe staffing shortages.

“In terms of capacity, we are operating at 25%. We are supposed to be at 11 200 and we are currently operating at 2 600. We have a 75% vacancy rate which is interpreted at 8 000 posts that are supposed to be filled within the Border Management Authority,” he said.

He welcomed intervention from President Cyril Ramaphosa and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, who have allocated more than R900 million to the BMA to recruit more than 700 new officials from 1 April 2026.

