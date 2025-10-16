What does it mean to target the lower inflation band of 3%?

The governor of the South African Reserve Bank has been talking about targeting inflation at 3%. Not everyone thinks it is a good idea.

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) recently said it intends to target the lower band of the 3% to 6% inflation range, after previously adopting the mid-point of 4.5% as its formal objective in 2019. What does this mean and why should we care?

David Crosoer, chief investment officer at PPS Investments, says firstly this shift suggests a deliberate effort to anchor investor expectations closer to 3%, potentially reshaping long-term assumptions about South African inflation.

“With current inflation hovering near the bottom of the band, the messaging of the South African Reserve Bank implies a commitment to keeping it there. Achieving this will require maintaining higher short-term interest rates for longer.

“And, given all the known inefficiencies in the South African economy, it also raises questions about whether targeting a lower inflation rate in the absence of proper structural reforms will make things harder for our economy to grow and further constrain the ability to service our ballooning debt.

“The dilemma for the Sarb and long-term domestic holders of government debt like us, is that both real economic growth and the debt-to-GDP ratio continue to deteriorate. A hawkish monetary policy aimed at suppressing inflation may not support either metric. In fact, it could exacerbate fiscal pressures if growth remains subdued.”

Foreign investors positive about inflation targeting over short term

In the short term, Crosoer says, foreign investors responded positively. “The prospect of lower inflation increased their willingness to fund government debt, with expectations of capital gains. This contributed to a decline in long-term yields on South African nominal bonds.”

However, he warns, the implications for debt sustainability are more nuanced. Crosoer says lower inflation will clearly reduce the cost of inflation-linked debt, which adjusts with the consumer price index.

But for nominal debt, the benefit is less straightforward, he says. “If the Sarb must keep real interest rates elevated to maintain low inflation, the cost of servicing nominal debt may not fall meaningfully – and could even increase in real terms.”

Globally, most emerging market central banks target the mid-point of their inflation bands. Developed market central banks typically aim for a symmetrical point target, usually 2%, which they may overshoot or undershoot but seek to average over time.

Will Sarb let inflation fall below target of 3%?

The Sarb’s new approach appears to aim for an average inflation rate as close to 3% as possible, although presumably not by allowing inflation to fall below that level.

Crosoer says historically, since adopting inflation targeting in 2002, South Africa has rarely seen inflation below 3%. The policy was introduced after two decades of double-digit inflation, but prior to the 1970s, periods of very low or even negative inflation were not uncommon.

He notes that one ambiguity in the Sarb’s approach is whether it will treat deviations below 3% with the same urgency as those above 6%. “If not, the policy could invite political pressure when inflation undershoots, with monetary policy perceived as overly restrictive. This could put unwanted pressure on the Sarb and compromise its perceived independence.”

Crosoer says the Sarb’s motivation is understandable. “Since adopting inflation targeting, South Africa’s average inflation rate has not diverged significantly from its long-term historical trend. Yet inflation remained within the 3%–6% band for most of the time. By committing to the lower band, the Sarb hopes to reduce the inflation risk premium embedded in government debt yields.

Will inflation targeting at 3% stifle growth?

“Our own internal models currently assume a long-term inflation rate of 5.5%. If we – and other investors – adjust this assumption downward in response to the Sarb’s signalling, we should be willing to fund government debt at lower yields.

“This is the outcome Sarb is hoping for: that greater certainty around inflation will reduce the premium investors’ demand to hold South African debt.” This includes foreign investors.

Crosoer also points out that South Africa’s structural inefficiencies, particularly in labour, energy and logistics, historically required a higher inflation rate to absorb rigidities and maintain nominal growth.

“Unexpected inflation can also help to relieve the pressure on ballooning government debt. Driving inflation closer to the levels of our more efficient trading partners may inadvertently constrain the economy, making it harder to adjust and grow. In this context, a lower inflation target may be aspirational, but not necessarily optimal.”