Women leave legal careers for skincare business

Bonolo Matjila and Patience Kunene left legal careers to innovate in skincare, driven by personal struggles and a vision.

Golden Hour Skincare founders Patience Kunene, left, and Bonolo Matjila say their decision to start their own business was deeply personal. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Bonolo Matjila and Patience Kunene might have spent years in the legal field, but their entrepreneurial journey with Golden Hour Skincare is a testament to their courage and innovation.

For Kunene and Matjila, leaving stable legal careers for the uncertain world of skincare was a bold move, driven by a desire to make a meaningful impact and a belief in their vision.

“We realised that in order to make an impact and difference in our families, we needed to do something bolder,” Matjila says.

Their decision was deeply personal. Matjila had struggled with acne-prone skin since puberty and found most available skincare products were either ineffective or overpriced.

“I had mixed feelings about the products on the market and I felt confident that we could make a positive impact,” she says.

Entrepreneurs saw an opportunity in skincare

They were also motivated by the lack of local players in the skincare market, particularly those who could offer inclusive and affordable solutions.

“We wanted to see a product made by black women, an inclusive solution that was simple and affordable,” Kunene says.

The name Golden Hour itself has a personal touch. The two founders met in Cape Town during their first year of law school. The two women shared a love for hiking during the golden hour, the time just before sunset.

“Our favourite time was going hiking during that golden hour time. We made sure to get our best selfies during that period. That’s what inspired the name,” Matjila reminisces.

Golden Hour Skincare founders Bonolo Matjila and Patience Kunene. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Not only does Golden Hour Skincare have its personal touch, but it also has a commitment to sustainability and inclusivity.

The brand emphasises environmentally sustainable practices and gender-neutral products.

“We noticed that skincare products were often segmented by gender, with men getting simpler products and women being offered a variety of expensive options,” Kunene says.

“We wanted to do away with those unnecessary differences and encourage people to choose products based on their skin concerns rather than their gender.”

In terms of sustainability, the founders are tackling the challenge of single-use plastics head-on.

“There’s a lot of single-use plastic in the industry and the burden is often placed on the consumer to recycle.

“We realised that, as producers, we need to make those considerations ourselves,” Matjila says.

They are introducing refillable packaging and ensuring all their packaging is either 100% recyclable or refillable.

She admits “one of the main challenges is that sustainable packaging solutions can be costly and in South Africa, there aren’t many options available locally”.

About the skincare business

The formulation of Golden Hour Skincare’s products reflects their commitment to addressing real skin concerns. “Our range consists of a cleanser, serum, day and night cream and sunscreen.

The data from our research showed acne and blemishes were the most prominent concerns. We wanted to address these in a simple routine,” Matjila says.

“The products are designed with ingredients like glycolic acid and hyaluronic acid, chosen specifically for their effectiveness on skin of colour.”

Despite their success, both women faced significant hurdles, particularly with funding. Kunene said “only two percent of business funding goes to women”.

“We really experienced a lot of challenges raising funds. Initially we funded the business ourselves by investing our personal savings.

“Only later were we were able to attract investors,” Kunene says.

Their entrepreneurial journey has been marked by resilience and creativity.

They designed their own packaging and website and reached agreements with chemists to pay over time.

“We had to depend on being creative with our resources.

“The goodwill of people who believed in our vision has really carried us far. We were very grateful to those who believed in us and invested in our idea,” Matjila says.

Friendship helps entrepreneurs navigate challenges

Their partnership has been crucial to their success and friendship. Their friendship, built on mutual respect and admiration, has enabled them to navigate the challenges of entrepreneurship together.

“Having a cofounder who is dedicated to the same vision has been important. On days when one of us isn’t feeling 100%, the other steps up,” Kunene recalls.

Looking ahead, Golden Hour Skincare aims to become a dominant brand in the African region within the next five years.

“We want to make a significant impact in terms of sustainability and provide effective solutions that yield results,” they say.

“We are also preparing for a rebrand, which will further refine our vision and commitment to our customers.”

For young aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly black women, the two business partners shared encouraging advice.

“Be bold and believe in what you’re pursuing. No-one else is going to believe in it if you don’t believe in it yourself. And it’s okay to start small,” they advise.

“There’s a quote that says a lot of successful entrepreneurs are not successful because they were the smartest or their ideas were the most creative, but because they stayed in it long enough to oversee those challenges.”

