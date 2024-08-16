Council helps young photographers thrive

Young photographer Sifundo Xulu, aided by Sayec, strives to expand his business amid media industry challenges.

In a saturated industry like media and specifically photography, young entrepreneurs are finding themselves faced with challenges that hinder them from growing their businesses.

However, organisations like the South African Youth Economic Council (Sayec) look keen to help provide solutions.

Sifundo Xulu, 25, pictured, is an ambitious self-taught photographer who decided to not put all his eggs in one basket as he continues pursuing his studies in chemical engineering at the University of Witwatersrand.

He owns Jeeba Photography which he hopes one day will expand to the point where he hires a team to work with him to further their opportunities.

With the help of Sayec, he got exposure at the previous Mining Indaba Conference, taking photos of prominent figures.

Sayec president Kanakana Mudzanani said the organisation existed to allow any entrepreneur to dream big to the point of contributing to the economy by also creating employment for other young people.

In 2020, Xulu used his National Student Financial Aid Scheme allowance to get his first camera, upgrading from a BlackBerry cellphone.

“I spent countless hours learning the technical aspects of photography, from lighting to composition, and honed my skills by taking photos at every opportunity.”

Mudzanani said part of their work was to help the youth understand the basics of business and know where to source funding.

“The National Empowerment Fund is focused on facilitating young black entrepreneurs. The National Film & Video Foundation for the likes of Xulu can make a huge difference in the media sphere”.

He said their last engagement, with Deputy President Paul Mashatile, resulted in talks with development finance institutions for a “R1 billion youth development fund, a young industrialist fund that will focus specifically on not only assisting young people in mining, but any young person who wants to participate in any industrial space”.

Xulu said the lack of funds previously affected his expansion: “It made me realise the importance of having the right tools and resources to fully capitalise on these opportunities.”