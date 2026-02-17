Woolworths promises no jobs are at risk as it tests self-service till

Woolworths said employees will be redeployed to other roles

Grocery retailers in South Africa are testing self-service checkout tills, signalling a shift toward automation that could reshape operations and customer experience.

Woolworths is the latest to pilot a self-service checkout till.

Many people fear that adopting technological advancements, such as automation and artificial intelligence (AI), will displace jobs.

Checkers, under the Shoprite group, was the first grocery retailer in the country to trial self-service checkout tills in Brackenfell and Constantia, Western Cape, last year. However, the self-service checkout method is dominant in many fast-food outlets, including KFC, McDonald’s and Burger King.

ALSO READ: AI takeover: 180 094 people retrenched globally in the tech sector

No jobs at risk at Woolworths

However, the retailer has assured that no jobs are at risks due to the trial of the self-service till.

“Important to note, this initiative does not impact till operator roles,” a Woolworths spokesperson told The Citizen.

“Our focus is on upskilling and redeploying team members into other roles within store environments as we continue to evolve our service offering.”

The spokesperson added that the self-service Express Till is currently being trialled at Woolworths Foreshore store in Cape Town.

Why Foreshore store?

The retailer said the Foreshore store has a smaller format and busy lunchtime trade, which makes it a suitable environment to test the technology in a real trading context, particularly for customers shopping with smaller baskets and looking for a speedier experience.

“At present, this is a limited pilot involving one till in a single store. The objective is to evaluate the overall customer journey, including ease of use, speed of transaction and customer acceptance, before making any decisions about broader implementation,” said the retailer.

“Insights from this pilot phase will help us determine how the solution performs operationally, and how it is experienced by both customers and staff.”

ALSO READ: Will AI take your job – or create one for you?

How the Express Till works

Woolworths said the self-service till will enable customers to scan and pay for their items, while still receiving in-store support.

“A dedicated team member will always be on hand to assist, guide customers where needed and ensure the process runs smoothly.

“The area has clear signage, and the checkout has been positioned to be visible and easy to access. The experience has been intentionally designed to be simple, intuitive and efficient.”

Woolworths added that this is a response to changing customer expectations, as many of their customers are increasingly comfortable with digital, self-led solutions, and appreciate the convenience of a faster checkout option.

Alcohol not available

The retailer said for the duration of the trial, alcohol purchases are not available through the Express Till and must be processed at staffed tills.

It noted that security remains a key consideration, with the trial operating within their existing in-store security environment, including built-in system controls and active oversight by team members.

“We will continue to monitor performance closely as part of the pilot to ensure the process remains secure and effective,” said Woolworths. “Initial feedback has been positive and the trial will allow us to assess this more formally.”

NOW READ: AI job takeover begins: Mediclinic replaces admin staff to save R2 billion