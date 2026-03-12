Mbalula and AfriForum in war of words over US ambassador’s remarks

The ANC top official labelled South Africa's new US ambassador as 'an unrepentant racist'.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel exchanged heated words on social media following controversial remarks made by the newly appointed United States (US) ambassador to South Africa, Leo Brent Bozell III.

The dispute comes after Bozell sparked political backlash this week during a speech at a BizNews conference in Hermanus, Western Cape.

Bozell drew criticism after he accused the South African government of failing to address concerns raised by US President Donald Trump.

According to the ambassador, the Trump administration was growing increasingly frustrated with the South African government for not meeting the US’ five demands to improve diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The situation escalated further when Bozell remarked that he “didn’t care” about South African court rulings regarding the apartheid struggle song “Kill the Boer”, arguing that the chant constitutes hate speech.

In response, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) on Wednesday, 11 March, démarched Bozell over the remarks.

The ambassador has since apologised.

Mbalula questions Bozell’s appointment

In a post on social media platform X, Mbalula criticised Bozell’s appointment to South Africa, pointing to the ambassador’s past views on the ANC.

The ANC official referenced a 1987 letter written by Bozell in which he stated that the National Conservative Political Action Committee (NCPAC), which he led at the time, was proud to join the Coalition Against ANC Terrorism.

The campaign sought to influence US policy against the ANC during apartheid.

“It would seem that he is an unrepentant racist and a pathological hater of Black liberation,” Mbalula said.

Kriel responded sharply to Mbalula’s comments on X, accusing the ANC leader of prioritising party interests over the country.

“This Fikile guy seems not to care about the country and its people.

“He is willing to promote his own and his party’s interests at the expense of all our compatriots. He will eat caviar while the poor suffer because of his stupidity.”

Here is the letter written in 1987 by the man that Trump has made his ambassador to SA.



It would seem that he is an unrepentant racist and a pathological hater of Black liberation. pic.twitter.com/iSPD4i3xes — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) March 11, 2026

Mbalula’s response

Mbalula fired back, suggesting that Afrikaners who had left South Africa under the US refugee programme were now struggling abroad, as reported by US media, due to Kriel and AfriForum’s actions.

“I usually don’t respond to [lowlifes] like you. You lied to those car guards, and now they want to come back to South Africa because life is tough in the US.

“They [are] suffering because of your lies. You peddle fake news about a white genocide, and anyone with a basic IQ level knows you’re lying,” he said.

The ANC secretary-general added: “Now you are defending someone who was fighting against a free South Africa just like you were during apartheid.”

AfriForum has spent the past year lobbying for US intervention in South African affairs, campaigning against the Expropriation Act, Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) policies and the “Kill the Boer” chant.

The organisation has also called for farm murders to be prioritised.

As a result, Trump falsely claimed that white Afrikaners are victims of race-based discrimination and a so-called “white genocide” in South Africa.

