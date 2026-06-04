KFC’s got beef. And it’s surprisingly saucy

WIN: 20 KFC meal vouchers up for grabs valued at R150!

Two legendary burger flavours face off in limited-time offer launching 2 June 2026

Competition is in the air, and KFC is celebrating with two new signings that turn the brand into its own biggest rival.

In what might be the tastiest flavour battle to hit the streets since sweet vs savoury, KFC is throwing two tasty new stars into the fray: the fiery Portuguese-inspired Prego burger and the creamy Argentinian-style Chimichurri burger.

Forget chicken versus beef. This is competition at its finest, with two crispy contenders battling for flavour glory, and fans are the ones who decide.

No foul play anticipated, obviously. Just bold flavours, messy bites and enough sauce-fuelled drama to rival any face-off.

One burger’s bringing the heat. The other’s bringing the zing. And KFC is officially becoming its own biggest competition: KFC’s Prego vs KFC’s Chimi.

A rivalry nearly a century in the making

This isn’t KFC’s first rodeo when it comes to flavour contests. But pitting Portuguese fire against Argentinian flair? That’s a battle between two icons.

“We looked at two flavour legends and thought: why choose?” says Hloni Mohope, Chief Marketing Officer of KFC Africa. “So we dropped both. Now it’s time for people to pick a side before these burgers retire off the menu. Let the taste rivalry begin.”

Team Prego brings a spicy Portuguese-inspired sauce on a fluffy Prego roll, paired with KFC’s signature crispy chicken fillet. It’s bold. It’s got kick. It doesn’t back down.

brings a spicy Portuguese-inspired sauce on a fluffy Prego roll, paired with KFC’s signature crispy chicken fillet. It’s bold. It’s got kick. It doesn’t back down. Team Chimi counters with a tangy, creamy Argentinian-style sauce on a sesame seed brioche bun, wrapped around the same iconic Original Recipe fillet. It’s herby. It’s fresh. It’s ready for action.

The result? A burger battle that’s divided by flavour but united by one undeniable truth: they’re both finger lickin’ good.

Pick a side. Get saucy.

This is a limited-time menu drop with a difference. It’s a full-contact flavour rivalry.

KFC is rolling out the campaign with a challenge: which burger reigns supreme?

Fans can pick Team Prego or Team Chimi. Declare their allegiance. Defend their choice. And settle the debate the only way that matters, one messy, glorious bite at a time.

“Humans are wired to be competitive,” says Hloni Mohope, Chief Marketing Officer of KFC Africa. “We’re just channeling that energy into something delicious.”

The campaign launches across KFC’s social channels, in-store activations, and (if early taste tests are any indication) heated debates at dinner tables nationwide.

Will Prego’s spicy swagger take the crown? Or will Chimichurri’s tangy freshness claim victory?

The only wrong answer is sitting on the sidelines.

Both burgers are available at KFC restaurants nationwide from 2 June 2026 for a limited time only.

The Taste Rivalry is on. To pick your side, swing by KFC to get your Chimi and Prego burgers. See you there.

About KFC Africa

KFC has been part of Africa’s story since 1971, when the first restaurant opened in Johannesburg. Today, with more than 1,500 restaurants across 22 sub-Saharan countries, it stands as the continent’s leading quick service restaurant brand and home of the Original Recipe® fried chicken that millions love.

At KFC Africa, we feed more than hunger, we feed potential. Every meal served is part of a bigger purpose: creating a seat at the table for everyone and ensuring that potential isn’t just seen, it’s nurtured. That commitment comes to life through initiatives that make a measurable difference. Our Streetwise Academy, backed by Services SETA accreditation, equips team members with skills to thrive across frontline leadership, HR, and operations, achieving a 75% promotion and retention rate that proves the power of investing in people. Our Add Hope programme delivers over 30 million meals to vulnerable children each year, while Mini Cricket, South Africa’s largest grassroots sports programme, reaches more than 120,000 young players guided by over 10,000 coaches. Beyond food, initiatives such as the Ikusasa Lethu scholarships and youth potential programmes across Africa open pathways to education, livelihoods, and brighter futures.

With over 40,000 team members powering our business, KFC Africa is proud to be an employer of choice, officially certified as a Top Employer across Africa for excellence in people practices, leadership, and workplace culture. This recognition reflects our commitment to cultivating careers, fairness, and integrity while serving millions daily. Because when individuals rise, families strengthen. Communities grow. Nations transform. That’s the undeniable impact we are proud to serve.

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YouTube: @KFCSouthAfrica

The competition closes Sunday, 21 June 2026 at midnight.

The competition will run online only.

Tickets are not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Voucher is valid for any meal purchase of your choice

Voucher is redeemable at any KFC of your choice

Vouchers will be sent electronically to the winners

Ts&Cs apply. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.