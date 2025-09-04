SUBSCRIBE and stand a chance to WIN a CHERY Tiggo Cross HEV Elite valued at R469 900!

Subscribe for a R200/year, Print or Newsletter subscription & stand a chance to win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite valued at R469 900!

One lucky The Citizen reader will drive away in a brand-new Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite worth almost R500 000! All you need to enter the competition is subscribe to The Citizen (print, e-edition or newsletter) between today and 23 November.

The Tiggo Cross HEV, or hybrid electric vehicle, is powered by a combination of a 1.5l petrol engine and electric motor connected to a battery pack. It only sips 5.4l/ 100km and gets from 0 to 100km/h in a brisk 8.18sec. In flagship Elite guise, the Tiggo Cross is packed with features. They include dual digital screens, a 3600 camera, voice control, wireless charger, sunroof, dual-zone climate control and a Sony sound system. It is as safe as a house with seven airbags and advanced driver assistance system like cruise control. With the prize also inclusive of an aftersales back-up plan for more peace of mind, what are you waiting for?

HOW TO ENTER:

CLICK HERE to subscribe to the R200/year e-Paper PLUS other subscriptions on offer for the competition.

3 Subscription Options:

E-PAPER R200/year – 3 entries

PRINT – 10 entries

NEWSLETTER – 1 entry

This offer runs from 1 September – 23 November 2025.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions, CHERY’S terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen subscription competition. T&Cs apply. This competition applies to new subscribers or recently renewing customers for a 12-month e-Paper subscription. This offer runs from 1 September – 23 November 2025. Subscribe to enter the draw. Random selection of winners.