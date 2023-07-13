Two Portable Romoss Thunder Power Stations Up For Grabs!

By Sponsored

Cepacol® has always been your companion for providing soothing relief for colds and flu. But this winter, we’re taking it a step further!

In addition to helping you beat seasonal viruses, Cepacol® is here to ensure your backup power needs are covered with our exciting giveaway.

With its incredible power capacity, the Romoss Thunder 300W 231Wh Portable Power Station valued at R4 500 will not only keep your devices charged during blackouts but also let you enjoy uninterrupted movie marathons, gaming sessions or even power up a mini heater to stay warm!

So, whether you’re fighting off the winter sniffles or battling through load-shedding, Cepacol® has got you covered for both your health and power needs.

TO ENTER: To stand a chance to win one of two Romoss Thunder 300 W 231 Wh Portbale Power Stations CLICK HERE

COMPETITION CLOSES FRIDAY, 28 JULY 2023 AT MIDNIGHT.

PLUS winners and runner ups will receive a ­12-month The Citizen Premium membership, including The Citizen e-Paper.

Ts&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you agree to sign up to The Citizen’s free online daily lifestyle newsletter and accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions, and the competition rules as published on www.citizen.co.za.

Cepacol®’s range of products are available from leading pharmacies and retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.cepacol.co.za and join the conversation on Facebook.

Romoss Thunder 300W 231Wh Portable Power Station Specifications:

Inverter: Pure Sine Wave

Battery Capacity: 231Wh (10.4Ah/22.2V) 62400mAh (3.7V)

DC7909 Input Port: Adapter 12-28V (48W Max), Solar Panel 12-28V (80W Max), Car Charger 12V (55W Max)

AC Output: 220V – 50Hz rated power at 300W, peak power at 600W

Type-C Output: 5V-3A / 9V-3A / 12V-3A / 15V-3A / 20V-3A (60W Max)

USB-A Single-port Output: 5V-3.4A / 9V-2A / 12V-1.5A (18W Max)

Car Charging Output: 12V-10A

Power Station Recharge Time (80W Solar Panel): 3.3 hours

Power Station Recharge Time (48W Wall Charger): 5.6 hours

Power Station Recharge Time (55W Car Charger): 5 hours

LED Display: SoC Liquid-crystal Display

Flashlight: 1W

Battery Life Cycle: 800+

8-Step Battery Safety: Heat, Freeze, Over-discharge, Overload, Short-circuit, Overx0002voltage, Over-current, and Battery Malfunction Protection

Estimated Recharges: Smart Phone (3500mAh): 15.5, Tablet (7000mAh): 7.7, Portable Speaker (7500mAh): 7.2, Action Camera (1250mAh): 43.6

Estimated Hours of Runtime: ONU (3W): 77, Router (10W): 23.1, CCTV Cameras (10W): 23.1

Work Temperature: -10~40 C

Product Dimensions: 19.2 x 14.2 x 14.8 cm

Product Weight: 2780g

The product has 12-Month Limited Warranty (Limited warranty, with certain exclusions, as defined by the manufacturer. Please consult the manufacturer for further details).