Steenhuisen sees Germany as strategic partner in agriculture

John Steenhuisen and German President Steinmeier explore ways to strengthen ties, focusing on agriculture and trade relations between the two countries.

DA leader and minister of agriculture John Steenhuisen speaks at an event hosted by the Cape Town Press Club on 12 September 2024, at the Kelvin Grove Club in Newlands outside Cape Town. Picture: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

DA leader John Steenhuisen and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier yesterday considered closer cooperation between the two nations.

Steenhuisen said his meeting with Steinmeier went well and described Germany as a strategic partner for South Africa, particularly in agriculture and from a trading perspective.

Steenhuisen also said he wasn’t worried about criticism on the government of national unity (GNU).

Steenhuisen not worrid about GNU criticism

“We had a long discussion around the GNU and how the GNU is working,” he said.

“President Steinmeier expressed his excitement and looking at how they can improve their relations with South Africa and look at us as an investment destination.”

Steenhuisen will attend the GGFA-Green Week Global Food and Agriculture Conference in Germany next month.

“We also spoke about the importance of agriculture to boost growth,” he said.

“The answer to the critics was that we had to act in the best interest of South Africa and it is our best interest to open up the market for trade and South African products and good relations with our trading partners is essential.”

Good relations with trading partners essential

Steenhuisen said the GNU was doing well, despite what critics say.

“They said it wouldn’t last three months and it’s long past that mark as we are going into the new year,” he said confidently.

“There’s a commitment from all parties to find compromises and the key to making any coalition work is being able to find those key compromises on big issues.”

Steenhuisen said there was currently “a huge issue with our agro-ecologists from those who will be coming into the department of agriculture at a national level”.

“We are now looking for arrangements and partnerships and expertise and knowledge sharing with German agricultural universities and agro-ecologists so that we can train young people who want to get into the agriculture space.”

Training young people who want to get into agriculture

Steenhuisen said they want to use the agriculture colleges as a platform to provide qualifications and accreditation for farm workers.

“Trade is also important. We export a lot of our South African produce to Germany through our entrepreneurs’ organisation relationship.”

Germany remains a huge market for South African wines and other agricultural products,” he said.

Steenhuisen also responded to citrus farmers’ concerns and said they have discussions with European counterparts and haven’t been able to find each other, so that’s why it has gone up to the World Trade Organisation.

“I remain convinced that the barriers were unfair and didn’t suit South Africa’s interest, but also don’t think they serve Europe’s interest as well,” he said.

Citrus farmers concerns

Steenhuisen said they will continue to fight the case because they believe the standard that has been applied to South African citrus farmers was not the same as the standards applied to other farmers across the world.

“We regard this a limitation on trade,” he said.

