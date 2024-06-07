WIN: 1 night at the Peermont Metcourt Hotel valued at R2 800

1 lucky reader stands a chance to WIN 1 night for two people sharing at the Peermont Metcourt Hotel including breakfast.

Escape to the Peermont Metcourt at Emperors Palace, and experience the contemporary convenience this 3-star gem has to offer. The hotel’s modern façade is complimented by a private pool terrace, set in a beautifully manicured garden. Guests can enjoy an early morning swim followed by breakfast at the F.L.A.G Café, or enjoy a sundowner at the 21 Degrees cocktail bar. Even business guests will feel at home with a boardroom and business centre available for their exclusive use.

The hotel offers 348 stylish and comfortable rooms and is the Peermont Metcourt Hotel is ideal for corporate, convention and leisure guests, as well as groups. The Peermont Metcourt Hotel annex includes the grand Capri Suite, comprising of a private lounge and dining area balcony overlooking the pool terrace, additional seating to the existing F.L.A.G. Café, an extra guest lift, a sky bar, a 24 hour gymnasium and enhanced access to the offerings of the entire Emperors Palace resort.

The Standard Family Rooms also feature extra-length king-sized beds, draped in our signature soft white linens. With warm taupe and fresh teal colours boasting splashes of plum and pink to modernise the classical Roman idiom, guests can look forward to increased living space. The Deluxe Family Rooms offer the space of a family suite with a full bathroom and modern, yet private walk-in shower and bath with separate toilet.

The spacious Superior Family Rooms introduce a dining area and casual seating, all enhanced by luxurious materials and the convenient Peermont amenities. A single suite, located on the North side of the hotel, allows guests to enjoy a private balcony with a separate lounge and bedroom area. Oozing elegance, the combination of large windows, sliding doors and beautiful fabrics ensures an opulent, yet affordable accommodation solution.

Prize includes:

As part of The Citizen Father’s Month giveaway competition, one lucky reader will win the following:

1-night stay at the Peermont Metcourt Hotel for 2 guests including breakfast

Subject to standard booking procedure and availability

T&Cs apply:

Excludes: any land and air transfers

any land and air transfers The prize does not include any meals and extra items that have not been mentioned

This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Competition closes Sunday, 30 June 2024, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Father’s Month competition 2024.