Top 10 stories of the day: ‘Not enough water tankers’ | 618 children die from malnutrition | 7 patriotic moments in 2024

News today includes Johannesburg residents who have not stocked up on water will have a mad scramble to access the resource.

Meanwhile, two weeks after humanitarian aid organisation Unicef released its numbers on child malnutrition in South Africa over the past four years, the National Department of Health has revealed the situation may be far worse.

Furthermore, the term might have found its popularity after the Springboks’ successful defence of their Rugby World Cup win in 2023, but the ‘no DNA, just RSA’ took on a new life in 2024.

Weather tomorrow: 13 December 2024

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms that will result in localised flooding in parts of the Free State, Mpumalanga, and Gauteng, and the heat wave with persistently high temperatures will continue in North West, Free State, Gauteng, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga. – full weather forecast here.

Johannesburg water outage: Only 75 tankers available to serve residents as taps splutter

Johannesburg residents who have not stocked up on water will have a mad scramble to access the resource.

Two large pump stations, that service five of the seven municipal regions under the City of Johannesburg, will be operating at limited capacity over the Day of Reconciliation long weekend.

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

Eikenhof station will be pumping at 20% from Friday morning until Monday night, while Zwartkoppies will swing from no pumping at all to 70% from Saturday morning until Sunday night.

Malema slams politicians exploiting ‘blackness’ to mask corruption and escape justice

EFF commander-in-chief Julius Malema has warned his supporters about politicians who use their “blackness” to cover up their corruption and the law.

Malema delivered his opening speech at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, where his party is holding its third National People’s Assembly (NPA).

EFF commander in chief Julius Malema at the NPA. Picture: Facebook/Economic Freedom Fighters

Malema said some politicians described themselves as progressive or pro-black but failed to prove their loyalty to the cause of black people.

At least 618 children have died from malnutrition in SA in 2024

Two weeks after humanitarian aid organisation Unicef released its numbers on child malnutrition in South Africa over the past four years, the National Department of Health has revealed the situation may be far worse.

Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi this week painted a grim picture of child malnutrition in the country. This is despite reporting a drop in the numbers.

Picture: iStock

According to Motsoaledi, the number of children under five years old whose deaths in public hospitals were associated with moderate acute malnutrition between 2020 and 2023 is 878.

Will undocumented foreigners get free healthcare under NHI? – Motsoaledi responds

Amid heated debate over the National Health Insurance (NHI), Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has clarified government’s stance on undocumented foreign nationals receiving free healthcare.

Despite the NHI Act being enacted earlier this year, it remains the subject of intense criticism and scrutiny in some quarters.

Picture: iStock

Among the questions is whether migrants will be eligible to register and access free healthcare services under the NHI fund.

‘No DNA, just RSA’: Seven moments in 2024 that will fill you with patriotism [VIDEO]

The term might have found its popularity after the Springboks’ successful defence of their Rugby World Cup win in 2023, but the ‘no DNA, just RSA’ took on a new life in 2024.

Social media helped popularise the term, but that was only triggered by South Africans from different walks of life doing amazing things.

The Boks, Tyla and Siba Mtongana had moments of ‘No DNA, just RSA’ IN 2024. Pictures: Instagram

In no particular order, below are seven moments of South African pride that gave the term validity throughout 2024.

