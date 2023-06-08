WIN: 1-Night stay for 2 adults valued at R6 500 at Zarafa Boutique Lodge

By Zarko Jevtic

As part of The Citizen Father’s Month competition, you have the opportunity to win a rejuvenating experience like no other at Zarafa Boutique Lodge.

Located on the doorstep of the Kruger, The Zarafa offers comfort of modern luxury while enjoying classic Thai and Balinese touches around every corner.

Experience the warmth of African hospitality combined with luxurious Asian accommodation and exceptional world-class service.

The spacious one-bedroom villas are decorated in a Thai-Balinese style featuring four poster beds with mosquito nets.

Each villa has a separate lounge with flatscreen TV and DSTV. All bedrooms are air-conditioned. Each villa has a private infinity edge swimming pool with panoramic mountain views.

Guests can enjoy breakfast and dinner in their private teak and coconut wood gazebo overlooking the pool, valley and mountains.

The Zarafa’s restaurant sits beautifully in an elevated position with breathtaking views over the Sabie valley.

With a selection of delicious dishes inspired by local favourites and Asian flavours, Zarafa is ideal for a relaxing lunch or a romantic dinner for two. Savour unique flavours in the privacy of your own villa with our in-villa dining service.

Cherish an intimate dinner for two in the comfort of your own villa, with the beautiful setting of mountain views, magical stars and surprises.

The Zarafa offers a host of attractions on our doorstep. From a safari in the Kruger Park to a day trip along the Panorama Route and from African cultural experiences to adrenaline inducing adventure activities – there is so much to see and do in the area.

The Zarafa is situated in a region known for its beautiful scenery and prolific wildlife. Nearby attractions include the spectacular scenery of God’s Window, Bourke’s Luck Potholes, Pilgrim’s Rest, the Blyde River Canyon and of course the Kruger National Park – South Africa’s largest game reserve with its abundance of wildlife including the Big 5.

