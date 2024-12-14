Heatwave to end as rain showers loom over SA

With the Vaal Dam at 26%, water releases from Sterkfontein Dam may start as rain offers some hope for drought-stricken regions.

The Vaal Dam level is presently at 26% and water will be released from Sterkfontein Dam when the level reaches 18%, department of water and sanitation spokesperson Wisane Mavasa says.

This is as per the operational rule.

“The climatic conditions persist and the recent rainfall fall made no significant difference to the level,” she added.

Recent rain made no difference to Vaal Dam level

Mavasa said the Lesotho Highlands Scheme water tunnel maintenance project was on schedule.

Vox Weather meteorologist Michelle du Plessis said the heatwave will break this weekend.

ALSO READ: Heatwave: Temperatures expected to hit the 40s in Limpopo today

“For the next week or so there may be good rain over central and northeastern South Africa [Free State, North West, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and eastern parts of the Eastern Cape],” she said.

Du Plessis said the remnants of tropical cyclone Chido might bring good rain.

South African Weather Service meteorologist Lehlohonolo Thobela said the reason there was a lot of thunder and lightning but very little or no rain was due to prolonged high temperatures and little moisture over the central and eastern parts of the country.

A lot of thunder and lightning but very little rain

Thobela said the frequency of heatwaves has increased for the past two summers, considering that the past summer was influenced by El Nino, when temperatures were expected to be above-normal .

“For the current summer, Limpopo, North West, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, as well as the northern areas of Free State and KwaZulu-Natal, have been the most affected by heatwaves,” he said.

ALSO READ: Planning to head to the Vaal this festive season? Here’s the current dam level

Thobela said the seasonal forecast suggested that minimum and maximum temperatures were expected to be mostly above-normal countrywide.

In the southern coastal areas, below normal temperatures were more likely throughout summer.

“Usually, when we coming from a strong El Nino event, it is usual for the northeastern areas of the country to struggle to receive rain.

El Nino

“As we are still in the early stages of summer and coming out of a prolonged time of above-normal temperatures, it is no surprise that the atmosphere is still transitioning to summer,” he said.

Thobela said the weather predictions indicated above-normal rainfall for parts of the northeastern, central and coastal areas, with most parts of the summer rainfall areas expected to receive below-normal rain.

ALSO READ: Mokopane breaks temperature records during heatwave

“During the latter parts of summer – February, March and April – there is an increase in chances for above-normal rainfall over the summer rainfall areas, potentially indicating a very late influence from the potential La Niña event.”