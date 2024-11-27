WIN: 1 of 15 wine tasting vouchers & 1 of 3 wine cases from Simonsvlei Wines

15 lucky readers stand to win wine tasting vouchers for two valued at R240 & 3 readers stand to win wine cases valued at R300!

This festive season, Simonsvlei is the perfect place to celebrate with our family and friends! Join us for joyful gatherings, where you’ll find a something for everyone, from wine enthusiasts to young adventurers.

We’re thrilled to offer a 15% festive season promotion on our website for two unique wine selections: a sparkling mixed box and a mixed summer box—perfect for adding a touch of Simonsvlei cheer to your holiday celebrations.

Our tasting room, will be bustling with holiday spirit, featuring delightful Christmas pairings and creative activities for children. Kids can enjoy colour-in cookie kits, adding their wishes to our Christmas tree, and a range of engaging activities like face painting, sand art, balloons, and a visit to our play area and jumping castle. Meanwhile, parents can relax at our on-site Karoo Craft Breweries (KCB), where locally crafted brews complement the festive ambiance.

This season, we’re excited to host some exceptional live entertainment. On November 30, KCB will welcome the renowned Elvis Blue for an unforgettable performance. Simonsvlei will also showcase young talent with a “School of Rock” show and, on December 15, a live performance by Posduif will fill the vineyard with music and merriment. Tickets to these shows are available on Tixsa

At Simonsvlei, family and friends come together for an experience filled with warmth, quality, and heritage. With a legacy rooted in our 1945 founding, we proudly showcase our history in every bottle and pairing we create. From diverse wine pairings in our tasting room to the variety of culinary delights at our restaurants, Simonsvlei offers a scenic, welcoming atmosphere for all ages to enjoy the beauty of the season.

Prize includes:

As part of The Citizen Festive Month giveaway competition, 15 lucky readers will win the following:

Wine tasting vouchers for two at Simonsvlei Wines

3 lucky readers will win the following:

A case of wine each – 6 bottles per case

T&Cs apply:

Includes deliver of wine cases

The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned

This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Competition closes Monday, 16 December 2024, at midnight.

