WIN: 2-night stay at the Zarafa valued at R13 200

1 lucky reader stands a chance to win 2 nights at the Zarafa, including a morning safari in the Kruger National park!

African hospitality in Asian luxury

One of Mpumalanga’s best kept secrets, The Zarafa offers a unique and exclusive luxury experience for guests.

Luxurious villas with private pools look out over the African bush. Beautifully furnished with imported teak furniture and Asian décor, each villa is a haven of privacy and tranquility.

A stay at The Zarafa offers guests the best of both worlds, combining influences from South-East Asia with the African bush experience.

At The Zarafa, personal service and attention to detail are of paramount importance. Each guest is treated as an individual and our staff strive to anticipate their needs before they’re requested. We make every guest feel relaxed, comfortable and a part of the family, regardless of their nationality or background.

Prize includes:

As part of The Citizen Kruger & surrounds safari competition, one lucky reader will win the following:

A 2-night stay for 2 people sharing at the Zarafa.

Subject to availability

Dinner & breakfast

A morning safari in the Kruger National Park

Excludes: Conservation levies, any land and air transfers not stipulated above; any additional, early, or late transfers; park fees; all drinks; laundry; optional gratuities & items of personal nature

This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Competition closes Sunday, 7 April 2024, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Valentine’s Month competition 2024. Existing Premium members get an automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions.