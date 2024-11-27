WIN: 2-nights at Le Pommier Wine Estate, Stellenbosch, valued at R10 000

1 lucky reader stands a chance to win 2-nights stay for two at Le Pommier Wine Estate in a superior suite including breakfast!

Le Pommier Wine Estate is situated just outside Stellenbosch on the Helshoogte Pass towards Franschhoek. This family-friendly, wine farm boasts magnificent mountain views. It offers a restaurant, various accommodation options (including self-catering units) a wine tasting area, a function venue adjacent to the restaurant and a country-style vineyard barn function & wedding venue.

Le Pommier Restaurant is a cosy dining establishment specialising in traditional Cape cuisine. The a la carte menu has something for everyone with delicious dishes at affordable prices. Delight in a lingering breakfast or enjoy a leisurely lunch on the terrace. For something a bit more special why not take in the rustic ambience over dinner in one of the restaurant’s intimate nooks? Le Pommier Restaurant is child friendly with an outdoor play area, kiddies menu and kiddies pairings.

We are easing into summer with delicious food & wine pairing experiences available either in the restaurant or in our tasting room overlooking the picturesque Simonsberg Mountains.

The Le Pommier Wine range is a product of the Banghoek Valley, notably one of the top wine regions in South Africa. Le Pommier Wines are good quality wines, best enjoyed with great company, family, friends, love and laughter, with or without food.

Wine Tasting & Wine Pairings

Bookings Essential

The pairings are available Monday to Sunday from noon. Wine Tastings are available Monday to Sunday 11am-5pm.

Pizza & Wine Pairing for R140 per person

South African Food & Wine Pairing for R140 per person

Kids Pairings

Juice & Pizza Pairing for R95 per child

Flavoured Milk & Sweet Surprise Pairing for R95 per child

Le Pommier offers a Christmas lunch as well as a New Year Spitbraai. For more info or to reserve your space contact us events@lepommier.co.za or 021-8851269

Prize includes:

As part of The Citizen Festive Month giveaway competition, one lucky reader will win the following:

2-nights stay for two at Le Pommier Wine Estate, Stellenbosch.

T&Cs apply:

Includes: 2-night stay for two in a superior suite – breakfast

Excludes: any/all beverages

Excludes: any/all land and air transfers

any/all land and air transfers The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned

This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Competition closes Monday, 16 December 2024, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Festive Month competition 2024.