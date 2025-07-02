A special Place in the heart of punters

You can take Place bets with a local bookmaker, such as Betway, who does pay out on the first four horses past the post in the July.

Greyville is ready to host the the 2025 Durban July. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

The humble Place bet has suddenly become a hot topic of conversation ahead of Saturday’s Durban July.

When official Tote betting opened on Monday for South Africa’s premier race meeting, it was revealed that TAB would only be paying out on THREE places in the July itself (i.e. Race 7 on the card).

The norm is three place payouts in races of less than 16 runners and four payouts in those with 16 or more. The Durban July traditionally has 18 runners.

A few years ago, TAB showed uncommon generosity to millions of “one-a-year flutter” punters by agreeing to pay out on the first six placings in the July. This was later reduced to five.

World Pool system

Now it’s just three and “smaller” punters who rely heavily on Place dividends to sustain their racing passion will feel hard done by.

The reason for the cut is the July’s inclusion in the World Pool system. This is prestigious as it aligns South African racing with some of the biggest race days around the world – such as Royal Ascot, the Melbourne Cup and the US’s Breeders’ Cup.

Foreign jurisdictions only recognise three places, so local bettors wagering into enormous global comingled pools must fall into line.

Betway answers the call

However, all is not lost. You can take Place bets with a local bookmaker, such as Betway, who does pay out on the first four horses past the post in the July.

The Place bet is an unsung and under-appreciated element of the game. It is the universal “backstop” or “insurance” for other types of wager – as epitomised in the popular Eachway bet. If one’s main fancy doesn’t quite win, there’s often the consolation of a Place payout.

And Place payouts, in general, on a major race day like the July are often more substantial than at run-of-the-mill meetings – thanks to swollen pools due to the large volume of bets laid, many by novice punters who aren’t necessarily going for well-backed horses.

Operator Race Coast anticipates Win and Place pools on the July will each top R10-million – astronomical for a South African race.

Betway’s fixed odds on a top-four July finish illustrate the inflated dividend phenomenon well, with the country’s top horses offering superb value:

Eight On Eighteen – R1.22

Oriental Charm – R2.00

Immediate Edge – R2.10

The Real Prince – R3.00

Selukwe – R3.25

Gladatorian – R3.25

On My Honour – R3.50

Madison Valley – R5.00

Royal Victory – R5.00

Atticus Finch – R5.25

• See It Again, who finished second and fifth in the last two Durban Julys, has been scratched from Saturday’s big race.

Trainer Michael Roberts reported that the five-year-old gelding had an abnormal blood count. See It Again has been replaced in the line-up by Sean Tarry-trained Litigation, who is 36-1 in the betting.