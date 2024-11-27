WIN: 2-nights at Teniqua Treetops, valued at R5 000

1 reader stand a chance to win an enchanting 2-nights for two at Teniqua Treetops in a self-catering unit!

Teniqua Treetops, where an enchanting world of glamping awaits, amidst the breathtaking beauty of an indigenous forest near Knysna at the heart of the beautiful Garden Route.

Our treetop retreat offers a unique and unforgettable self-catering experience.

Immerse yourself in the tranquil embrace of nature, whilst you captivate your senses and rejuvenate your soul.

All our suites are nestled within the magnificent indigenous Knysna Forest.

Built in a gorge so access is from ground level and the front of the suite is on stilts ranging from two to six meters above ground, you will enjoy breath-taking views of the Karatara Gorge or the majestic Knysna Forest.

Prize includes:

As part of The Citizen Festive Month giveaway competition, one lucky reader will win the following:

2-nights stay for two at Teniqua Treetops, Knysna Garden Route.

Subject to availability

T&Cs apply:

Includes: 2-night stay for two in a self-catering unit

2-night stay for two in a unit Excludes: any/all beverages

any/all beverages Excludes: any/all meals – accommodation only

any/all meals – Excludes: any/all land and air transfers

any/all land and air transfers The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned

This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Competition closes Monday, 16 December 2024, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Festive Month competition.