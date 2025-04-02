Recipe of the day: Chocolate pudding

Treat your sweet tooth with this easy chocolate pudding recipe.

Craving something rich, creamy, and chocolatey? This homemade chocolate pudding is the perfect treat!

With simple ingredients and an easy method, you’ll have a mouthwatering dessert ready in no time. Top it with whipped cream and M&Ms for an extra touch of sweetness.

Chocolate pudding

Ingredients

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup baking cocoa

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 cups whole milk

2 tablespoons butter

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Optional: Sweetened whipped cream and M&Ms

Method

In a heavy saucepan, combine sugar, cocoa, cornstarch and salt. Gradually add milk. Bring to a boil over medium heat; boil and stir for 2 minutes. Remove from the heat; stir in butter and vanilla. Spoon into individual serving dishes. Chill until serving. If desired, garnish with whipped cream and M&Ms.

*This recipe was sourced with permission from Tasteofhome.com

