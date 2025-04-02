Recipe of the day: Chocolate pudding

Treat your sweet tooth with this easy chocolate pudding recipe.
Chocolate pudding. Picture: Supplied
Craving something rich, creamy, and chocolatey? This homemade chocolate pudding is the perfect treat!
With simple ingredients and an easy method, you’ll have a mouthwatering dessert ready in no time. Top it with whipped cream and M&Ms for an extra touch of sweetness.
Chocolate pudding
Ingredients
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup baking cocoa
- 1/4 cup cornstarch
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 4 cups whole milk
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- Optional: Sweetened whipped cream and M&Ms
Method
- In a heavy saucepan, combine sugar, cocoa, cornstarch and salt. Gradually add milk.
- Bring to a boil over medium heat; boil and stir for 2 minutes.
- Remove from the heat; stir in butter and vanilla.
- Spoon into individual serving dishes.
- Chill until serving. If desired, garnish with whipped cream and M&Ms.
*This recipe was sourced with permission from Tasteofhome.com
