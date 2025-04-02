Recipes

Recipe of the day: Chocolate pudding

2 Apr 2025

Treat your sweet tooth with this easy chocolate pudding recipe.

Chocolate pudding recipe

Chocolate pudding. Picture: Supplied

Craving something rich, creamy, and chocolatey? This homemade chocolate pudding is the perfect treat!

With simple ingredients and an easy method, you’ll have a mouthwatering dessert ready in no time. Top it with whipped cream and M&Ms for an extra touch of sweetness.

Chocolate pudding

Ingredients

  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup baking cocoa
  • 1/4 cup cornstarch
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 4 cups whole milk
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • Optional: Sweetened whipped cream and M&Ms

Method

  1. In a heavy saucepan, combine sugar, cocoa, cornstarch and salt. Gradually add milk.
  2. Bring to a boil over medium heat; boil and stir for 2 minutes.
  3. Remove from the heat; stir in butter and vanilla.
  4. Spoon into individual serving dishes.
  5. Chill until serving. If desired, garnish with whipped cream and M&Ms.

*This recipe was sourced with permission from Tasteofhome.com

