WATCH: Has 300 years passed? Mashaba says he’ll accept Cabinet post if Ramaphosa asks

By Faizel Patel

2 Apr 2025

In 2021, Mashaba ruled out the chance of getting into bed with the ANC, regardless of the offer they presented.

Has 300 years passed? Mashaba will accept Cabinet post if Ramaphosa asks

ActionSA President, Herman Mashaba at an event held at Newtown Junction to announce the ActionSA Gauteng Premier candidate, Funzi Ngobeni, 29 February 2024. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said in the event that President Cyril Ramaphosa invites his party to be part of the Cabinet, they’ll gladly accept the position.

In November 2021, after the local government elections, Mashaba ruled out the chance of getting into bed with the ANC, regardless of the offer they presented. At the time, he said he was willing to work with other political parties.

‘300 years’

Mashaba said he had been approached by a member of the ANC top six during informal talks at the results operation centre (RoC) in Pretoria with a proposal for a coalition government.

“The only party that approached me informally is the ANC, and I have asked them to wait for my call… But I know that it will not happen, not even in 300 years.”

However, Mashaba backtracked on his words in December last year, saying the only reason he decided to have a working relationship with the ANC is because the party is now “humble”.

ActionSA has a coalition with the ANC in the Johannesburg and Tshwane councils.

Watch: Mashaba on joining Cabinet if Ramaphosa asks

Joining Cabinet

The ActionSA leader said, if asked, his party will join Ramaphosa’s Cabinet.

“In the event that the ANC so desire, because it’s not our decision, it’s the president’s prerogative to put together the Cabinet. He’s already been elected as the president of the country, so the entire prerogative is with the president to decide on a new Cabinet.

“If it does happen that he invites ActionSA to be part of that government, we will gladly participate in ensuring that we keep our country stable,” Mashaba said.

In September last year, Mashaba said he was not going to apologise for backtracking and getting into bed with the ANC, despite having vowed he would never do so, even though many who voted for him believe the party was selling out.

Political experts say these voters may yet punish ActionSA for this “betrayal” at the next election.

