Competitions

Home » Competitions

By Enid Mathieson
Commercial Project Manager
1 minute read
8 Aug 2023
12:59 pm

WIN: 3 pairs of women’s Skechers Arch Fit shoes up for grabs valued at R1 999 each!

By Enid Mathieson

Three lucky readers will walk away with a pair of women's Skechers Arch Fit shoes.

Skechers Arch Fit shoes competition
Picture: Supplied

August is Women’s Month. In celebration of all Women, we are giving away amazing prizes in The Citizen Women’s Month competition, including Skechers hampers for three lucky readers.

Classic air-cushioned comfort gets a fresh update in Skechers Street™ Uno – Stand on Air. This lace-up fashion style features a smooth perforated synthetic upper with an Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole, and a Skech-Air visible air-cushioned midsole.

Visit: www.skecherssouthafrica.co.za for more info.

Prize includes:

Three lucky readers will each win the following: 

  • One pair each of women’s Skechers Arch Fit shoes.
  • The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned.

How to enter

Click here to enter.

Competition closes Thursday, 31 August 2023, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Women’s Month competition 2023.