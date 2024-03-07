WIN: A 3-in-1 travel package valued at R8 289

1 lucky reader stands a chance to win 2 nights at Khululeka Safaris and Lodge, a Canon PowerShot Camera PLUS a Gorge Lift Company experience!

1. KHULUKELA SAFARI LODGE

Khulukela Safari Lodge is situated on a Wildlife Estate about 5 km outside White River, offering bespoke tours and safaris from surrounding areas and guesthouses as well as the lodge directly. Khulukela is owner run and managed ensuring your stay and tours receive personalised service.

Enjoy the abundant wildlife at the estate, where you can do hiking, birding, plains game like zebras and impala, or just relax in the peace and quiet of the outdoors on the shaded veranda. Guided walks are available as well with our expert staff.

Khululeka Safaris operate in the Kruger Park as well as being ideally located for tours along the world-famous Panorama Route. Destinations along this route include, Gods Window, Bourke’s Luck Potholes, Blyde River Canyon, 3 Rondawels as well as various waterfalls in the canyon. Day trips to the Kingdom of Eswatini are also available.

Our fully equipped self-catering rooms at the lodge give you the freedom to plan your own day at your own pace. There is a local restaurant that is popular and makes homestyle meals, conveniently nearby.

The Lodge is 15 minutes’ drive from the Kruger Mpumalanga Airport, 30 minutes from Nelspruit, and about 1 hour from the Kruger Park.

Why settle for a typical South African stay and safari when you can create the experience you have always wanted!

2. CANON

Introducing your own personal photographer

When you want to capture life’s precious moments, and also want to be in them, the PowerShot PX is ideal – following the action, framing intelligently and creatively to capture everyone’s natural expressions and more. With so many images, the smartphone app cleverly recommends the best photos and videos for you to keep and share.

Capture the moment. Enjoy the moment.

Trust the PowerShot PX to capture the people and moments in your life, automatically composing photos and video with its pan-tilt lens, while you carry on being in the moment.

Simple, portable design

The PowerShot PX can go anywhere, thanks to USB-C charging and built-in Wi-Fi, which links to your smart device. Want more control? Just ask – it’s voice activated too.

Smiles. Laughs. All your loved ones’ expressions.

The best photos aren’t always the posed smiles, although they’re always popular. The PowerShot PX captures a huge range of looks and precious reactions that you might not capture.

Works seamlessly with the smartphone app.

Let the Connect app for Mini PTZ Cam recommend the best images and videos. It does the hard work for you, sorting through the great and not-so-great, so you don’t have to.

Compatible with Web Cam Utility

The PowerShot PX also works great as a web cam, using the Web Cam Utility, bringing extra ease and usefulness.

3. GRASKOP GORGE LIFT COMPANY

Unleash your inner adventurer at Graskop Gorge!

Calling all thrill-seekers and nature lovers! Graskop Gorge, situated on the iconic Panorama Route in Mpumalanga, is your gateway to unforgettable experiences. Whether you’re seeking a final destination or an exciting pit stop on your journey, we have something for everyone.

Embark on an epic adventure:

Become one with nature: Take a breathtaking 51m ride in our Viewing Lift into the indigenous forest below and explore this mystical wonderland.

Take a breathtaking 51m ride in our Viewing Lift into the indigenous forest below and explore this mystical wonderland. Feel the adrenaline rush: Brave the 70m cable gorge swing or zip across the gorge on our exhilarating double 120m Zipline.

Brave the 70m cable gorge swing or zip across the gorge on our exhilarating double 120m Zipline. Capture panoramic views: Walk across the 52m Suspension Bridge for breathtaking vistas of the surrounding landscape.

More than just thrills:

Indulge your taste buds: Our Lift Café and Swing Café offer delicious meals with stunning panoramic views.

Our Lift Café and Swing Café offer delicious meals with stunning panoramic views. Fun for all ages: Keep kids entertained with our exciting outdoor adventure course.

Keep kids entertained with our exciting outdoor adventure course. Accessible for everyone: Most areas are wheelchair and pram friendly.

Most areas are wheelchair and pram friendly. Retail therapy: Find a selection of tasteful mementoes, gifts and décor objects in several retail outlets.

Create lasting memories at Graskop Gorge! Immerse yourself in the beauty of nature, feel the rush of adventure, and make every step a memory that will last a lifetime.

Prize includes:

As part of The Citizen Kruger & surrounds safari competition, one lucky reader will win the following:

A 2-night stay for 2 people sharing at Khululeka Safaris and Lodge valued at R2 800

A Canon PowerShot camera valued at R4 499

Free entry to Graskop Gorge Lift Company including zipline, viewing lift and forest experience valued at R990 for two people

Subject to availability

Valid for 6 months from the draw

Fully equipped self-catering unit

1 guided bird walk on the Khululeka estate for two guests

Free entry to Graskop Gorge Lift Company including zipline, viewing lift and forest experience

Delivery of camera within South Africa

Excludes: any land and air transfers; any additional, early, or late transfers; park fees; all drinks; laundry; optional gratuities & items of personal nature

any land and air transfers; any additional, early, or late transfers; park fees; all drinks; laundry; optional gratuities & items of personal nature The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned

Prizes are not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Competition closes Sunday, 7 April 2024, at midnight.

Competition closes Sunday, 7 April 2024, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older.