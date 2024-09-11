WIN: A Donkey Long Tong braai tong combo valued at R1 600

1 Lucky reader stands a chance to win a Donkey Long Tong 80cm and 69cm long tong combo to use at your next braai valued at R1 600!

Every story is best told around a fire, and the story of Donkey Long Tong was ignited around a fire in July 2021. Three friends came together from across Africa to meet in the Richtersveld alongside the Orange River, away from the chaos.

After years of camping trips, overlanding, and countless fires, all three friends were tired of burnt hands, broken tools, and bent backs. Many moments around the fire sparked the concept of a ‘long tong,’ but it was more than just a tong. It was the longest and strongest braai tong out there, with a built-in bottle opener for all the cold beers. After a night of conversations while throwing more pieces of wood on the fire, all three friends decided that only one animal embodied the values of reliability, toughness, and hard work: The Donkey.

These were the traits that our “long tong” needed to uphold. Without cellphone signal and under the African sun, the three friends began to draw in the sand. The mark of the donkey started to appear as the hoof. This sparked a wholesome vision for the brand—a donkey leaves its mark on every adventure with its footprints. The pieces came together, and another fire was lit to celebrate the idea of Donkey Long Tong.

The launch date was set: 24th September 2021—Braai Day (a South African Heritage Day where the country comes together around a fire). Once the three friends arrived back in Cape Town, they began to develop the business, product, and brand. They started making the tongs by hand on an Airbnb countertop. After sleepless nights and more fires, DONKEY LONG TONG was successfully launched! It is a great way to celebrate South African heritage.

Prize includes:

As part of The Citizen Heritage Month giveaway competition, one lucky reader will win the following:

1x Donkey Long Tong 80cm braai tong

1x Donkey Long Tong 69cm braai tong

T&Cs apply:

Includes: delivery

delivery The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned

This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Competition closes Monday, 30 September 2024, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen Heritage Month competition 2024.