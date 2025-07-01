24 hours in pictures, 1 July 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A robotic police dog and a K9 police dog work together in a crime-handling skill demonstration during the 79th anniversary celebration of the Indonesian National Police held at the National Monument (known as Monas) in Jakarta on July 1, 2025. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP)