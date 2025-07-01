24 hours in pictures, 1 July 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A robotic police dog and a K9 police dog work together in a crime-handling skill demonstration during the 79th anniversary celebration of the Indonesian National Police held at the National Monument (known as Monas) in Jakarta on July 1, 2025. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP)
Water shoots into the air, up to 20 metres high, from a field alongside the N1 near the Diepkloof interchange, near Soweto, 1 July 2025, as Joburg residents experience water cuts due to maintenance. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A young fan of Italy’s Jannik Sinner dressed as a carrot poses for photographs as he stands on the stairs of Centre Court ahead of the men’s singles first round tennis match between Italy’s Jannik Sinner and Italy’s Luca Nardi on the second day of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 1, 2025. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)
DA Deputy Chief Whip, Baxolile Nodada and DA Federal Council Chairperson, Helen Zille speak to the media before laying criminal charges against Minister Nobuhle Nkabane for allegedly lying to Parliament at Cape Town Central Police Station on July 01, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The move comes just days after President Cyril Ramaphosa fired DA Deputy Minister, Andrew Whitfield, for not following protocol and asking permission for an overseas trip. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
A dog walks in a sewage-flooded street at Snake Park in Soweto, 30 June 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Workers install a new ‘Point Zero’ marker on the forecourt of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, 01 July 2025. Installed on April 22, 1786, by order of French King Louis XV, the Notre Dame de Paris cathedral serves as a reference for calculating distances to other French cities. Picture: EPA/TERESA SUAREZ
Cllr Kenny Kunene during an inspection of dilapidated buildings and illegal water and electricity connections in the inner city on July 01, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The City is collaborating with various stakeholders to ensure the effective enforcement of by-laws, which is a critical component of the Mayor’s High Impact Service Delivery Program. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
An artist dressed as Hindu deity Kali gestures during a religious procession on occasion of ‘Bonalu’ celebrations in New Delhi on July 1, 2025. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)
Participants celebrate a Christian service during the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra, Ghana, 01 July 2025. Ghana marked its first National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving, an interfaith event featuring both Christian and Muslim services. The concept of a national prayer day was first proposed by President Mahama during his 2024 election campaign as a way to unify Ghanians. Picture: EPA/FRANK KPORFOR
Britain’s King Charles III inspects a Guard of Honour formed by Members of Royal Company of Archers during the traditional Ceremony of the Keys in the Gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland on July 1, 2025, on the first day of their Majesties The King and Queen’s visit to Scotland. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)
An aerial picture shows a swimmers enjoying the water at the Faversham Pools complex in Faversham, southern England on July 1, 2025. Britain’s Met Office weather service upped the number of amber heat alerts on Monday to seven regions, as temperatures hit 34C in London and southeast England. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)
A man cools off at the water jets of a public fountain as outside temperatures reach 37 degrees celsius in Brussels on July 1, 2025. Withering conditions that have baked southern Europe for days crept northward, shutting some schools and daycare centres in France and the Netherlands, and sparking health warnings. (Photo by Nicolas TUCAT / AFP)
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 30 June 2025