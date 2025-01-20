WIN: A R3 000 voucher from Mambos Storage & Home

1 lucky reader stands to win a nifty voucher from Mambos Storage & Home, affordable solutions for every storage problem!

BEAUTIFUL AND PRACTICAL STORAGE AND HOME SOLUTIONS

These days we’re all spending so much more time at home. The space you’re in, affects how you feel. Freeing up room and creating a space that is uncluttered, neat and orderly can boost morale as well as lifting your spirits.

Every room in your house has its own storage challenges. Whether it be the toys in your child’s room, what to do with your shoes and socks in the bedroom cupboard, or how to organize your groceries, cleaning products, laundry, or even that most chaotic space, the garage, with your tools and sundry. We even offer bright-spark products to reorganise your office space.

Mambo’s are all about nifty solutions for every storage problem – affordable solutions that will make all the difference to the way you live. In addition, our range of furniture, educational toys, crockery, glassware and kitchenware help you add practicality and style to your home life.

With us, it is simple to achieve fabulous transformations in your home.

Mambo’s has stores nationwide and also delivers online through the country

https://linktr.ee/mambosstorageandhome

Prize includes:

As part of The Citizen New Year giveaway competition, one lucky reader will win the following:

A R3 000 voucher from Mambos Storage & Home.

Redeemable both in-store & online

T&Cs apply:

The prize does not include any extra items that have not been mentioned

This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Competition closes Sunday, 2 February 2024, at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and specific terms and conditions related to The Citizen New Year competition.