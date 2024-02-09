Competitions

Home » Competitions

Avatar photo

By Enid Mathieson

Commercial Project Manager

2 minute read

9 Feb 2024

10:08 am

WIN a VIP suite experience with Emirates Airline Park

Two lucky couples will win a VIP suite experience to watch the Jukskei derby clash between the Emirates Lions vs Vodacom Bulls!

WIN a VIP suite experience with Emirates Airline Park

Prize includes: Hospitality for two people in a viewing suite, meals, beverages and secure parking. 

The clash takes place Saturday, 17 February @3pm.

All you need to do to enter is answer this question in the entry form: What initiative will be supported on match day when the Emirates Lions take on the Vodacom Bulls?

The competition will run online only.

The competition closes Monday, 12 February 2024 at midnight.

By entering the competition, you agree to sign up to The Citizen’s free online daily newsletter and accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions, and the competition rules as published on citizen.co.za.

Premium members get an automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions.

CLICK TO ENTER

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Horses Racing tip: Pistol Pete to hit the target
Local News Alleged poachers nabbed with giraffe meat they ‘were going to claim was beef’
News Sona 2024: ‘Worst is behind us,’ says Ramaphosa about load shedding
Health ‘I am looking for a pen’- What Ramaphosa said about the NHI at Sona
Courts ‘I was even bleeding by the nose’ – Senzo Meyiwa murder accused tells court of alleged assault

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe