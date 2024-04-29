WATCH: ‘Umshini Wami’ – Mbalula shades Zuma amid MK ‘purge’

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula's comments come amid a "purge" within the MK party, allegedly orchestrated by Zuma.

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has taken fresh aim at former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has taken aim at former president Jacob Zuma, mocking his famous renditions of the struggle song Umshini Wami.

Speaking at a rally in the Western Cape over the weekend, Mbalula urged supporters not to just follow any person who decides to start a party, before taking a direct swipe at Zuma.

“People go around establishing political parties. I don’t know why Jacob Zuma is starting a political party in his old age.

“We gave him a chance. We told him to rule and he failed. Instead he took the country and gave it to the Guptas.

“Now we must wait for Zuma. When will he find peace?”

Zuma must leave!

Zuma was suspended by the ANC in January, after publicly supporting the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party. However, his suspension will only be processed by the party’s disciplinary committee after next month’s elections.

Mbalula claimed the party had been “patient” with its former leader, but it was time for him to go.

“We have been pleading for him to leave. He must leave.

“It has been a long time since Zuma served his country. Each person should rule, serve his term and then leave.”

‘Umshini Wami’

He compared Zuma to Mbeki, before seemingly mocking the MK party leader.

“Look at Thabo Mbeki. He was kicked out of the ANC like a dog but he never betrayed the ANC. He stayed with the organisation. He is still advocating for [sic] people to vote for the ANC.

“While Zuma is singing Umshini Wami. When will he find peace?

MK party ‘infiltrated’

Mbalula’s comments come amid a “purge” within the MK party, alleged by some to be orchestrated by Zuma.

After weeks of speculation, the party confirmed that co-founder Jabulani Khumalo and four others had been given the boot for “attempting to destabilise the party“.

Just days later reports surfaced that the party had allegedly used public information and forged signatures to be eligible to contest elections.

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela told 702 there had been “very serious elements of infiltration in the organisation that are coming from all sorts of forces, including other parties”.

“They aim to destabilise us. We are getting the sense that this is one of those [attempts]”.

