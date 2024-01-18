Competitions

Home » Competitions

Avatar photo

By Sponsored

2 minute read

18 Jan 2024

12:45 pm

WIN: JIVE launches 2 new flavours!

Name your 2 favourite JIVE Cooldrink flavours & stand a chance to WIN 1 of 4 Jive Cooldrinks PLUS some summer-ready goodies!

WIN: JIVE launches 2 new flavours!

Prize includes:

  1. 2x bottle of Jive
  2. Summer-ready goodies (an option of a bag, sunglasses & a beach ball)

Summer is here, and we want you to be sizzling with the coolest Jive flavours this festive! Participate in our “Name Your two favourite Jive Flavours” competition and stand a chance to win a refreshing bottle of Jive, along with some summer-ready goodies!

The competition will run online only.

The competition closes Friday, 2 February 2024 at midnight.

By entering the competition, you agree to sign up to The Citizen’s free online daily newsletter and accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions, and the competition rules as published on citizen.co.za.

Premium members get an automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions.

  • Includes delivery

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament
South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders
Politics ‘I didn’t go to Robben Island for this nonsense’ – Cope calls for direct election of president
Local Soccer Cryptic Jordaan backtracks on R130-million Bafana bonus comment

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe