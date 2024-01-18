WIN: JIVE launches 2 new flavours!

Name your 2 favourite JIVE Cooldrink flavours & stand a chance to WIN 1 of 4 Jive Cooldrinks PLUS some summer-ready goodies!

Prize includes:

2x bottle of Jive Summer-ready goodies (an option of a bag, sunglasses & a beach ball)

Summer is here, and we want you to be sizzling with the coolest Jive flavours this festive! Participate in our “Name Your two favourite Jive Flavours” competition and stand a chance to win a refreshing bottle of Jive, along with some summer-ready goodies!

The competition will run online only.

The competition closes Friday, 2 February 2024 at midnight.

By entering the competition, you agree to sign up to The Citizen’s free online daily newsletter and accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions, and the competition rules as published on citizen.co.za.

Premium members get an automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions.

Includes delivery